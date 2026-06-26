World-class Man Utd move clears major hurdle as INEOS prep mega contract

The chances of Manchester United landing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid have increased after a journalist revealed his wages would not be an issue, while also explaining how Chelsea could aid the deal.

Man Utd have installed Tchouameni as their dream replacement for Casemiro as they plan their midfield rebuild. The Red Devils have already struck a £35million agreement for Atalanta’s Ederson, though they could miss out on fellow target Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur.

Recent reports have claimed United could make three midfield signings ahead of next season in order to give Michael Carrick one of the best first-team squads in Europe.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is viewed as an alternative to West Ham’s Fernandes, while Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba of Brighton are being considered for the No 6 role.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Tchouameni is a top target for United, but added that his significant wages will pose a threat to any deal.

However, the prospective move has seemingly cleared its first hurdle, as fellow transfer reporter Ben Jacobs has stated that United would be willing to match the Frenchman’s salary and pay him handsomely.

“Tchouameni’s wages are not an issue in my opinion,” he told The United Stand. “Manchester United would be prepared to make a player like that one of their top earners.

“They’re not in that territory of £300,000 [per week] Rashford, Sancho-type wages, but nor is Tchouameni by the way.

“So I’m not aware that personal terms with Tchouameni would be a problem.”

Jacobs went on to explain how Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea for Madrid would be good news for United.

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Tchouameni to Man Utd latest

“The challenge is, what midfielder do Real sign? Is it in Tchouameni’s position? Even if it isn’t, do they bring in enough funds elsewhere, or do they need one big sale to make a play at Enzo Fernandez?” he added.

“Jose Mourinho has said he wants Enzo Fernandez, and this is why talks are expected to begin between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

“So I doubt Man Utd would be walking away from a prospective Tchouameni deal [based] on wages.

“I think they would hold some optimism that if the player genuinely becomes available, it’s a viable move.”

We revealed earlier on Friday that Madrid are confident of getting Fernandez, which may give both United and Liverpool a boost.

United will need to offer around £70m to sign Tchouameni, which could end up being a great price for one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Meanwhile, United and Chelsea have reportedly joined Arsenal in pursuing an €80m (£69m) World Cup star.