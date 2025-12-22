Manchester United are gearing up for a midfield overhaul in 2026, with French star Ayyoub Bouaddi on their radar following a big decision over Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd are looking to sign at least two new midfielders amid uncertainty over the futures of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. Fernandes could leave after the World Cup if a big-money offer arrives from Saudi Arabia, while Mainoo has been pushing to leave in January for increased game time.

Plus, Casemiro’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Ugarte’s poor performances have left Ruben Amorim disappointed. Lille’s Bouaddi is one option being considered to inject new energy into the United midfield…

Man Utd in mix for Bouaddi

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that there will be a busy race to sign Bouaddi in the winter window, with United firmly among his potential suitors.

Sources state that United see the 18-year-old as a long-term successor for Casemiro, with their scouts having watched him ‘extensively’ in recent months.

Despite Bouaddi’s tender age, he is already showing his class for Lille in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The teenager has been compared to a young Paul Pogba, while Breaking the Lines describe him as a ‘formidable tackler’ who boasts ‘excellent long-range passing ability’ and ‘takes control of a game’.

Lille have managed to tie Bouaddi down to a long-term contract, which runs until June 2029, and want €60million (£52.5m) before sanctioning his exit.

We understand Chelsea are considering a €45-50m (£39-44m) approach for the France U21 international, while interest has also arisen from Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

But it is Paris Saint-Germain whom United will need to overcome to agree a deal. As things stand, PSG are frontrunners to sign Bouaddi, having held concrete and productive talks with his camp.

There are other options for United, in case they miss out on Bouaddi. January moves for Conor Gallagher, Joao Gomes and Ruben Neves are being considered.

The Red Devils could then complete a blockbuster midfield signing next summer, with Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton both key targets.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Baleba was previously in United’s sights, but such interest has cooled…

Baleba move on hold

Dean Jones has reported for TEAMtalk that United have paused their pursuit of Baleba until his signing becomes more economically viable.

Brighton continue to demand at least £100m for Baleba, viewing him as someone with the potential to even eclipse Moises Caicedo’s performances.

However, United will only re-enter talks for Baleba if his price tag falls to £70m or less.

We revealed in October that United have doubts about signing the Cameroonian due to his drop in form this campaign.

It is suspected that Baleba has been distracted after a switch to Old Trafford failed to materialise over the summer.

United made contact with Brighton but decided against ramping up talks after learning of the Seagulls’ £100m demands.

If United are to smash their transfer record on a midfielder, it is more likely to be on Nottingham Forest’s Anderson.

Mainoo exit OFF

As mentioned previously, Mainoo has asked the United hierarchy for a loan move in January, after failing to secure an exit in the summer.

Recent reports suggested Mainoo’s relationship with United is ‘at breaking point’ amid stalled contract talks and a lack of starts. The Englishman has even begun to consider a permanent transfer in recent weeks.

But according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, an injury to Fernandes will likely end Mainoo’s hopes of joining a new club this winter.

“Ruben Amorim has said that he wants Kobbie Mainoo to stay,” Sheth said. “He has maintained that he has to perform and convince him that he should be in the team ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

“Whenever he is asked why Mainoo can’t get in the team, it’s because Ruben Amorim says he is competing with Bruno Fernandes in the team.

“With Fernandes maybe out for some of January, you can’t imagine a scenario now where Manchester United allow Mainoo to go.”

Contact for Bundesliga winger

German journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that United and Tottenham Hotspur have both ‘made contact with FC Koln’ for Said El Mala.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the left winger and have asked Koln for matching rights on any potential bid.

United and Spurs are willing to pay €40m (£35m) for El Mala, though Koln want closer to €60m before selling.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in Germany, having managed six goals and three assists in 15 Bundesliga outings so far.