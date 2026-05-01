Man Utd ‘enlist Ferguson’ to aid superb French signing as talks ‘ramp up’

Sir Alex Ferguson could help Manchester United beat Arsenal to the signing of French sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, with a journalist providing the latest on the pursuit.

Bouaddi is only 18 years old but is already a regular in Lille’s starting lineup, having made 39 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign. The central midfielder is picking up experience in European competitions too, having helped Lille reach the Europa League round of 16, where they were beaten by Aston Villa.

Bouaddi is the latest exciting star off the Lille production line, a club which has previously harnessed talents such as Eden Hazard, Benjamin Pavard and Man Utd’s own Leny Yoro.

Lille have tied down Bouaddi until June 2029, though he is emerging as a serious candidate for a transfer ahead of the summer window. According to the Manchester Evening News, who cite French reporter Abdellah Boulma, Man Utd are ‘on the lookout’ to sign Bouaddi and are battling Arsenal and Bayern Munich for his capture.

The teenager’s classy performances have seen him ‘spark interest across Europe’.

Man Utd have ‘ramped up efforts to meet with his entourage’. The Red Devils could even ‘enlist Sir Alex Ferguson to win him over’.

If it is true that United are considering utilising Ferguson in talks, then it shows they rate Bouaddi incredibly highly.

They did the same during discussions with Jude Bellingham in 2020, only for the English star to choose Borussia Dortmund instead.

United were first linked with Bouaddi in October.

We revealed in December that Paris Saint-Germain were making a strong push to sign the France U21 international and stop him from moving to England.

Arsenal appear to be United’s biggest Premier League rivals for this particular deal. Sources told us in March that Arsenal have done extensive groundwork in the chase for Bouaddi and are considering making a big-money move.

Lille want around €50million (£43m) before agreeing to sell their prized youngster.

Much has been made of United’s midfield pursuit over the past year. They identified Elliot Anderson as their No 1 target but have been put off by claims Nottingham Forest may demand as much as £125m. Manchester City have instead emerged as favourites for Anderson.

Bouaddi is an interesting option as he is a composed midfielder who is great at linking up play and using his close control to break the opposition press. However, United need a ready-made Premier League midfielder, and Bouaddi still has quite a bit of developing to do.

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Man Utd should prioritise Carlos Baleba swoop

As such, it would make more sense for United to sign Carlos Baleba instead. They still have an agreement on personal terms with the Brighton & Hove Albion star from last summer.

Brighton demanded a huge £100m for Baleba last year, but his price tag will likely fall to £70m this summer after an underwhelming campaign.

The 22-year-old’s performances have dipped as he has been distracted by the transfer talk, though United still back him to become an elite star.

Returning to Bouaddi, he may have been hoping to reunite with Yoro at Old Trafford, but the defender has been linked with a swap move to Barcelona.