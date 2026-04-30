Manchester United are trying to sign Spain star Alejandro Balde before Liverpool, with a report claiming three talented players could be brutally sold by Barcelona this summer.

Balde was born in Barcelona and came through the club’s famed La Masia academy before making his senior debut in September 2021. Overall, the left-back has managed three goals and 21 assists in 164 games for Barca, helping them win two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Supercopa de Espanas.

Balde is an electric full-back who uses his explosive pace and close control to charge forward and get involved in attacks. He presses intensely under Hansi Flick and also utilises his speed to make recovery runs defensively.

The 22-year-old is one of Barca’s best homegrown talents, and former manager Xavi previously labelled him a ‘sensational’ player and hailed his ‘immense potential’.

But Balde is now facing competition for his starting spot from Joao Cancelo and Gerard Martin, and Barca are warming to his exit.

Barcelona-based newspaper Sport state that Flick’s side ‘need a sale’ and would welcome ‘substantial offers’ for Balde.

The report adds: ‘No one denies that a sale for more than €50million (£43m) would be key to giving their transfer plans a significant push.’

Man Utd are among the clubs to have contacted Barca and ‘expressed their interest’ in snapping him up this summer.

United are ‘exploring’ a potential deal for Balde, seeing it as a ‘market opportunity’. They are currently waiting to see whether the seven-cap Spain international will greenlight a transfer to England.

As things stand, Balde hopes to remain at the Camp Nou and fight for his place. But if Barca inform him of their decision to prioritise Cancelo and Martin, then Balde will have to consider other opportunities.

United could end up fighting Liverpool to bring Balde to the Premier League. The Spanish press reported in March that Liverpool are considering a move for him.

News of United’s first enquiry for Balde emerged in March, too.

Sport’s report adds that Barca are also open to the sales of Jules Kounde and Marc Casado heading into the summer.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of versatile defender Kounde, having been beaten to his signature by Barca in July 2022.

United have taken a look at Casado amid their hunt for midfield reinforcements, though they are more likely to sign Carlos Baleba.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rashford, Balde could trade places

The fact Marcus Rashford is on loan at Barca could give the Red Devils an advantage in the pursuit of Balde.

Barca want to re-sign the forward without paying their €30m (£26m) buy option in full.

With regards to United searching for a new left-back, INEOS chiefs feel Luke Shaw will need help and competition next season.

United will have far more games, and Shaw’s injury record is worrying.

Elsewhere, INEOS have aborted their chase for Elliot Anderson, with a BBC reporter having revealed his huge price tag.

There has also been a bittersweet update on the future of fellow midfield target Sandro Tonali.