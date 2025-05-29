Manchester United have enquired about Fermin Lopez and another Barcelona star in talks over the future of Marcus Rashford, a report has claimed.

Rashford is due to return to Man Utd as Aston Villa have decided against signing him permanently. As part of their loan agreement, Villa had the option to sign Rashford for £40million (€48m / $54m), but his injury late in the season proved to be the final nail in the coffin for that move.

While the attacker impressed in the West Midlands, Villa are facing a tricky financial situation after failing to qualify for the Champions League and they believe that £40m fee can be better spent elsewhere.

Rashford dreams of joining Barcelona next and shining in LaLiga. The Catalan giants discussed a potential move for Rashford in January but he ended up joining Villa instead.

Rashford to Barca is back on though as the player’s agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, was pictured meeting with their sporting director Deco in Barcelona on Wednesday.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, Barca ‘have not forgotten about Rashford’ and hope to sign him this summer to ‘bolster their attack’.

Discussions are underway and United have told Barca they ‘would be willing to accept a player swap’.

It is claimed that Barca could offer United central midfielder Lopez or centre-back Ronald Araujo as they are aware the Red Devils like the pair.

Lopez and Araujo are ‘on the table’ in negotiations after United asked about their availability.

Araujo has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and he ‘will almost certainly say goodbye’ to Barca in the summer after falling behind Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in Hansi Flick’s pecking order.

Araujo only penned a new contract in January after Barca convinced him to snub Juventus, despite talks between the two parties being advanced.

However, he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Flick and could therefore be used as a makeweight to help Barca snare Rashford.

Lopez, meanwhile, is highly rated and enjoyed a good end to the campaign. But Barca have strong options in midfield and this may be why he has been tipped to swap places with Rashford.

Barcelona struggling to afford £40m deal this summer

It is likely that El Nacional have brought up the possibility of a swap deal due to Barca’s financial difficulties.

United continue to insist on their £40m asking price for Rashford, a fee Barca will struggle to meet.

The more likely scenario is that Barca submit an offer to sign the Englishman on loan with an option or obligation to buy in summer 2026.

Deco thinks Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is actually the superior option at left wing, though he will cost even more than Rashford so that deal is off.

Sport journalist Toni Juanmarti claims Rashford is ‘crazy about’ joining Barca and that talks are ‘progressing’.

The 27-year-old is willing to take a significant pay cut on his £325,000-a-week wages to ensure the move reaches completion.

TEAMtalk revealed in February that Rashford views Barca as his ideal next club after United, despite the fact he spent six months on loan at Villa.

