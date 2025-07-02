Man Utd alerted as Barcelona put £121m trio up for sale

Three Barcelona stars are reportedly up for sale

Manchester United have been given the opportunity to sign at least one Barcelona star this summer as the Catalan giants are planning a fire sale, a report has claimed.

Matheus Cunha is the only confirmed arrival at Man Utd so far this summer, having joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5million. United want Bryan Mbeumo to follow him to Old Trafford but negotiations with Brentford are proving to be tricky.

Mbeumo is expected to join Ruben Amorim’s side though and play alongside Cunha in the No 10 roles. The Cameroon international will likely cost around £65m, using up a large portion of United’s remaining budget.

The Red Devils are aiming to sell players such as Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund to vastly increase Amorim’s transfer kitty, which will in turn allow more new signings to arrive.

United have been credited with interest in several Barca players in recent months and they have seemingly been given a boost.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Barca ‘expect’ to raise €140m (£121m) through the departures of three first-team stars.

In order to bring in further additions and avoid Financial Fair Play issues, Barca are looking to sell promising midfielder Fermin Lopez and two of his more senior team-mates.

Lopez is highly rated at Barca, having come through the club’s academy before staking his claim as an important player last term.

The Blaugrana know that Lopez has top-class potential but are ready to consider offers worth €80m (£69m) for him this summer.

The 22-year-old is ‘the most valuable asset’ out of the three potential exits following his ‘meteoric rise’ into the Barca and Spain squads.

United are understood to be big admirers of Lopez, having asked about his availability during talks regarding Marcus Rashford.

Lopez is now on the market and this could see United accelerate their pursuit with an official bid, as long as they can sell some unwanted players first.

United and Barca initially spoke about a swap deal involving Lopez and Rashford, but that will not be happening as the LaLiga champions are leaning towards Nico Williams as their statement signing for the left wing position.

Next up on Barca’s axed list is centre-back Ronald Araujo, who has been linked with a United move for three years.

Araujo is in the Barca captaincy group but is no longer a guaranteed starter due to the form of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez.

Hansi Flick is happy to part ways with Araujo and Barca have set his price tag at €40m (£35m).

United could face competition from Juventus to sign the Uruguayan defender. Barca convinced Araujo to snub Juve in January by signing a new contract, but the Italian giants remain on his trail.

Barcelona warm to Ter Stegen sale

The third and final Barca star United have been given the chance to sign is goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He is at risk of being replaced as Barca No 1 by summer signing Joan Garcia. Ter Stegen insists he wants to stay put, but if Flick reveals he is the backup option then a departure could ramp up.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 8 that United are interested in Ter Stegen as they chase an elite upgrade for Andre Onana.

It has recently been claimed that the German could leave Barca for free, but this latest report states that his valuation is actually €20m (£17m).

That sounds like a lot of money for a 33-year-old, though Barca can justify it by the fact that Ter Stegen may play at the top level for another 3-4 years. Plus, Barca are protected by his contract, which runs until June 2028.

It would be a surprise if United signed all three of these players. However, the chances of at least one Barca star arriving at Old Trafford this summer have grown.

