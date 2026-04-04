Man Utd scouts blown away by Bayern Munich’s new Brazilian sensation

Manchester United scouts have identified highly-rated Maycon Cardozo as a talent they are keen to pursue, TEAMtalk understands.

Brazilian-born Cardozo, who spent much of his upbringing in Thailand, was snapped up by Bayern Munich after being spotted by their international academy network in 2024.

A right-footed winger capable of operating on either flank, the 17-year-old has quickly made a strong impression within Bayern’s system.

His development has accelerated over the past year, culminating in a significant milestone last month, when he was handed his Bundesliga debut by head coach Vincent Kompany.

That appearance came just days after Cardozo committed his future to Bayern by signing a new contract – a clear indication of how highly the German giants rate his potential.

However, Bayern are not alone in their admiration. We understand that Manchester United have been tracking Cardozo closely, with club scouts increasingly impressed by his technical ability, versatility and rapid progression.

While Bayern remain confident they have secured one of the game’s brightest young prospects, United’s interest underlines the growing reputation of Cardozo as one of Europe’s most exciting emerging attackers.

As things stand, any move would be difficult given Bayern’s faith in the teenager and his recent contract renewal, but United’s continued monitoring suggests this is a situation that could develop further as his profile continues to rise.

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Man Utd: Transfer warning; Fernandes latest

Meanwhile, United have been warned their No 1 transfer target for the summer is ‘way off it’.

A report claims United chiefs are split over the potential sale of Bruno Fernandes, with ‘massive offers’ expected to come in.

Plus, the Red Devils have been tipped to sign their own Federico Valverde in an impressive transfer coup.