Man Utd to accelerate £67m swoop for ‘beast’ striker after Bryan Mbeumo deal – Sources

Manchester United are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s star striker Benjamin Sesko as they aim to bolster their attacking options for the 2025/26 season, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Red Devils, under the guidance of manager Ruben Amorim, have identified the No. 9 role as a critical area to strengthen this summer, and the 22-year-old Slovenian international is high on their radar. With recent transfer developments and the club’s strategic overhaul, Man Utd are poised to make a significant move in the next few weeks.

Sources indicate that United have maintained regular contact with Sesko’s representatives, a relationship that has been nurtured since their initial interest in the forward back in 2022 when he was at RB Salzburg.

Despite Sesko rejecting a move to Old Trafford at the time, his agent’s multiple visits to United’s training ground at Carrington and Old Trafford in recent years show a deal has remained an option ever since. Sesko could link up with Bryan Mbeumo after United agreed a £71m deal with Brentford for the 25-year-old forward.

Sesko, a 6ft 5in striker nicknamed “The Beast” for his imposing physical presence and clinical finishing, has impressed with 39 goals in 87 appearances for Leipzig, making him one of Europe’s most coveted young talents.

United’s pursuit of a new No. 9 comes after missing out on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who opted for a £30m move to Chelsea earlier this summer. The Red Devils’ attacking struggles last season, with only 44 Premier League goals in 38 matches, have underscored the need for a reliable goal scorer to complement Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Current forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have faced challenges, prompting United to explore high-profile options like Sesko, who is valued at £67.3million by Leipzig.

To fund such a move, United are looking to offload several players, including Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Rashford could command a £40m permanent transfer, though clubs are reluctant to pay it, while Garnacho’s potential departure is also under consideration to boost the club’s transfer kitty.

These sales are crucial, as United’s absence from next season’s Champions League has limited their financial flexibility following their Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sesko’s interest in a Premier League move, despite United’s lack of European football, has given the club renewed hope. His camp are open to a switch to Old Trafford, viewing it as a chance to join a club with a storied history and ambitious rebuilding plans under Amorim and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell. However, competition remains fierce, with a number of high-profile sides, including Newcastle United and Liverpool, watching the Slovenian.

Benjamin Sesko has plenty of suitors

Recent reports suggest Sesko has been offered to Liverpool after Arsenal decided to press ahead with a move for Viktor Gyokeres instead. Newcastle, meanwhile, are keen on Sesko after cooling their interest in Hugo Ekitike, who is in talks with Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s Premier League champions are looking at both Ekitike and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but a deal for the latter will be very difficult.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on July 12 that Saudi and Italian clubs have made enquiries for Sesko. Although, the Saudis will likely be scuppered by his desire to remain in Europe, while Sesko’s Italian suitors will struggle to finance such a huge deal.

As the summer transfer window progresses, United’s ability to secure Sesko could hinge on their success in streamlining the squad and raising funds. With Vivell personally endorsing the signing after scouting Sesko in Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Wolfsburg in April, United are determined to make a statement.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s side can navigate their financial constraints and outmanoeuvre their rivals, Sesko could become the cornerstone of their attack, heralding a new era at Old Trafford and giving Amorim the new striker he has strongly asked the board for.

