Man Utd primed to sign monster striker after rivals step aside and Vivell greenlights deal

Manchester United are in a strong position to make Benjamin Sesko their new centre-forward amid promising updates over their pursuit of the RB Leipzig ace.

Man Utd have been searching for a new No 9 in recent months as Ruben Amorim does not believe Rasmus Hojlund has what it takes to fire them to major silverware. The Red Devils held talks with Liam Delap but were ultimately rejected as he opted to join Chelsea instead, due to them having Champions League football.

Amorim hoped to reunite with his former Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres at Old Trafford, but Arsenal are due to sign him in a €73.5million (£64m) deal instead.

Sesko has since emerged as a top target for United. They have been keeping tabs on his development for several years and feel this summer is the perfect time to bring him to the Premier League.

In an interview with CaughtOffside, Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Arsenal moving for Gyokeres has paved the way for Sesko to join United.

Falk also confirmed that United’s head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has given the transfer his endorsement as he is spearheading the move, having worked with Sesko at Leipzig.

“When one door closes, another opens! Arsenal have withdrawn their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, which creates an opportunity for Manchester United,” the reporter said.

“The Red Devils weren’t in the front row for the club and player. However, there’s a key executive involved in all of this – Christopher Vivell. He’s previously worked for RB Leipzig, and he’s now supporting the potential deal.

“Vivell’s also been watching the situation develop since April. He was at the match between Leipzig and Wolfsburg to scout Sesko again.

“The striker (22) is still very, very young. He can leave with a good offer; I think Leipzig are willing to talk if they receive a fee closer to €70m (£61m).”

Man Utd on pole for Benjamin Sesko

TEAMtalk revealed last week that United are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Sesko after finally getting the deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line.

Sesko, who stands at an imposing 6ft 5in tall and has been called ‘The Beast’, is set to be the subject of a concrete move by United in the coming weeks.

Sources state that the Slovenia international is open to joining United even without European football as he feels Amorim can get the side back where they belong.

We understand it might take a higher fee to sign Sesko than what Falk is reporting, likely around £67m.

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Sesko is a target for United alongside other strikers such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins.

The German press have named six exciting qualities Sesko has that could benefit United hugely.

Recent reports have stated that Amorim would ideally like United to sign a striker with Premier League experience. The United hierarchy, though, feel Sesko is a better prospect than Jackson, and better value for money than Watkins. Amorim may therefore have to reach a compromise with those above him at Old Trafford.

