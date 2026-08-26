Man Utd have again been linked with Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United could build on the signing of Carlos Baleba by swooping for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, a journalist has claimed, though we understand that INEOS have another target in mind to become midfield signing number four of the summer at Old Trafford.

Man Utd added their third new midfielder of the summer on Tuesday, announcing Baleba’s arrival from Brighton on a five-year contract. United have paid Brighton an initial £65million for the Cameroon international, and the deal could rise to £70m through bonuses.

Baleba has followed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to Old Trafford as part of United’s midfield overhaul.

The Red Devils are widely expected to turn their attention to the capture of a new left-back in the final week of the transfer window, but they could make a move for Camavinga as a fourth midfield signing.

As per Cadena SER reporter Pacojo Delgado, United are drawing up bids for both the Real Madrid midfielder and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

“An intermediary with excellent international connections told me this morning that United is preparing a €30m offer for Balde and another €50m offer for Camavinga, to be submitted before the transfer window closes,” he said (via Sport Witness).

“I don’t know what will happen, because it’s something they think about and prepare for, but I prefer to speak out than remain silent in this case.

“With the tax implications, these deals would cost United about the price of diesel right now, but United has the money to do it.”

United have been linked with both Camavinga and his Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni regularly across the summer window.

Both Jose Mourinho and Madrid president Florentino Perez are open to selling Camavinga for around €50m/£43m.

However, the Frenchman does not want to leave Madrid. This stance impacted United’s pursuit of him earlier this summer.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, is set to sign a new contract with Madrid, despite United being keen on a deal.

More likely Man Utd signings revealed

Delgado’s claim about Camavinga is surprising, as United are poised to sign a left-back and a promising, younger midfielder instead.

Left-back is their new priority, as competition is badly needed for Luke Shaw.

We confirmed on Wednesday morning that United are in talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over possible deals for Balde and Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Balde has informed Barca that he wants to stay at the club, which means Salinas could now emerge as United’s main target.

Louis Page of Leicester City is more likely to be United’s fourth midfield addition than Camavinga.

Michael Carrick’s side view 18-year-old Page as an exciting option who can help to future-proof their midfield.

United will need to offer around £10m to convince Leicester to sell Page.

Meanwhile, a major United star is reportedly in a big fight to save his Old Trafford career.