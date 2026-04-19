Bruno Fernandes to receive ‘daring’ approach from league leaders as ‘superstar’ Man Utd raid planned

The Saudis could face competition for Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes this summer, with a report claiming he is part of Galatasaray’s hugely ambitious summer plans.

Fernandes has been in remarkable form this season, having chalked up eight goals and 18 assists in 30 Premier League games so far. The attacking midfielder needs just three more assists to break the record for a Premier League campaign, which is currently held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Fernandes’ outstanding displays have seen him rival Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Gabriel for the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Fernandes’ contract with Man Utd expires in June 2027, which means the two parties face a huge decision this summer.

United fans will be hopeful that qualifying for the Champions League will convince the Portuguese to stay, though Galatasaray are aiming to ruin such plans.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Gala will make a ‘daring transfer move’ for Fernandes if club president Dursun Ozbek is re-elected in May.

Ozbek is plotting ‘comprehensive changes’ both on and off the pitch, and United ‘superstar’ Fernandes is ‘on his radar’.

Ozbek has added Fernandes to his ‘shortlist for the No 10 position’. Gala were previously unsuccessful in signing the 31-year-old but ‘plan to re-establish contact with the player’ this summer.

If Fernandes moved to the Super Lig giants, then he would link up with big names such as Leroy Sane and Victor Osimhen.

In addition to pursuing United’s captain, Ozbek wants to change large parts of the management and director staff behind the scenes to help Gala become more successful.

However, he will retain the services of current head coach Okan Buruk.

Returning to Fernandes, the playmaker came close to leaving United for Saudi Arabia last summer as he was disappointed with how open INEOS were to selling him.

When asked about the situation in December, he said: “I decided not to go, not only for family reasons, but because I genuinely liked the club.

“From the club I felt, ‘if you go it’s not that bad for us’. It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, makes me sad, I’m a player who has nothing to point to, I’m always available, I always give the best of me.”

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Man Utd complete Bruno Fernandes U-turn

Fernandes added: “The club wanted me to go.

“I told the directors that, I don’t think they had the courage to make that decision because the coach [then Ruben Amorim] wanted me. But if I said I wanted to leave, even though the coach wanted me to stay, the club would let me.”

Fernandes has revealed he will make a decision on his future after representing Portugal at this summer’s World Cup.

Gala look set to rival Saudi clubs and top European sides for his signature.

United’s struggles under Amorim were previously a contributing factor to Fernandes looking to move on, though their fortunes have turned around under interim boss Michael Carrick.

If United qualify for next season’s Champions League, then they will be far more confident about tying Fernandes down to a new contract.