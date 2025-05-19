Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Bryan Mbeumo by launching a bid for the Brentford ace, though they will have to fend off at least three Premier League rivals to sign him.

Mbeumo has played a key role in Brentford thriving in the Premier League in recent years after helping the club gain promotion to the top flight in 2021. He has become the Bees’ talisman ever since Ivan Toney’s betting ban and subsequent move to Saudi Arabia.

The 2024-25 campaign has been Mbeumo’s best in the Premier League, as he has notched a hugely impressive 19 goals and eight assists in 37 games.

The right winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, has formed a deadly strike partnership with Yoane Wissa, and the duo regularly link up for goals.

Man Utd are big admirers of Mbeumo, viewing him as someone who could elevate Ruben Amorim’s uninspiring forward line.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Brentford are at risk of losing both Mbeumo and Wissa in what would be a damaging summer transfer window.

United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has supposedly ‘submitted an offer close to €65million (£55m / $73m) for Mbeumo’ after their scouts were dazzled by his ‘outstanding’ performances this term.

Wissa, meanwhile, is set to be the subject of a €60m (£50.5m / $67.5m) bid from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

The Saudis want to ‘repeat the strategy’ which saw them sign Ivan Toney for Al-Ahli last summer.

The report claims Brentford are currently weighing up whether to sell both Mbeumo and Wissa or just one.

They would gain around £105.5m by selling the attacking pair, though this could see them slide down the Premier League table next season.

Bryan Mbeumo has plenty of interest

While speculation of United bidding for Mbeumo has yet to be confirmed, sources informed TEAMtalk on May 7 that the Red Devils do hold serious interest in landing him.

Plus, we understand the 25-year-old is intrigued by the opportunity to represent a club of United’s stature and help them get back in the mix for major honours.

However, Man Utd need to watch out for Newcastle United as the Magpies are leading the race for his signature.

Mbeumo is on Arsenal’s shortlist for the right wing position too as they eye a new addition who can help out Bukayo Saka.

Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be in the mix.

Were Mbeumo to head to Old Trafford, then he would likely compete for one of the two No 10 positions behind the main striker.

Mbeumo’s versatility would be key though as another No 10, Matheus Cunha, is expected to join Man Utd from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the coming weeks.

Should United miss out on Mbeumo, then they could swoop for another in-form Premier League wide man.

Man Utd transfer news: Amorim concern; Rashford latest

Meanwhile, a report has provided a worrying update over the future of Man Utd head coach Amorim.

Two separate reports insist United outcast Marcus Rashford continues to prioritise a move to Barcelona.

Barca’s likely first bid will not please United, though.

