Fabrizio Romano has confirmed reports that Manchester United are plotting the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after deals for Matheus Cunha and a new striker, with three sales to help fund the raid on Brentford.

Man Utd desperately need forward signings as they have looked blunt in attack for most of the season, particularly in the Premier League. Head coach Ruben Amorim has been left frustrated by the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho missing big chances that have cost his side points.

United are set to make Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Cunha their first statement capture of the summer transfer window.

They have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian and are ready to activate his £62.5million release clause.

Cunha will take up one of the two No 10 positions behind United’s main striker.

He will be followed to Old Trafford by a new centre-forward and another No 10.

Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are two attacking midfielders currently in Amorim’s squad, though the latter has been linked with a stunning move away.

On his YouTube channel, Romano has provided his information on Mbeumo, who has had a fantastic season with Brentford and has left a big impression on United recruitment chiefs.

“I can confirm that Man Utd appreciate Bryan Mbeumo at Brentford. A player who did fantastic with 20 goals this season in [the] Premier League,” the journalist said.

“Top player, really big mentality. Also fits what they want to do in the strategy at Man Utd. So players who can be for the future but [are] also ready to make [an] instant impact to help Ruben Amorim for the new season.

“Cunha is like them, Premier League proven, European experience, international player with Brazil. [He] knows how to handle the pressure and also how to add numbers, assists and goals. So that’s going to be really important.

“And then there is Bryan Mbeumo. Because he is a player they appreciate. As I told you, Man Utd want to add one more player behind the striker. That’s going to be a mission for Man Utd.

“But it depends on the outgoings. Garnacho is for sure a topic, Marcus Rashford, back to the club. £40million, he can be available. Jadon Sancho, let’s see what happens.

“Outgoings means money. And if they have enough money, Mbeumo is one of the players they have on their list at No 10.

“He is not the only one, because there are more clubs interested. But for sure, the interest is genuine.”

Man Utd in for £50m-rated Bryan Mbeumo

It was claimed on Monday that United are in talks for Mbeumo, and Romano has now confirmed their pursuit is real.

Brentford want to be well compensated when selling their talisman and are expected to hold out for at least £50m (€60m / $68m).

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 7 that Mbeumo is interested in joining Man Utd, though they will face competition from Newcastle United for him.

The departures of Garnacho, Rashford and Sancho will help Man Utd to potentially sign Mbeumo without breaking PSR rules.

Amorim is open to Garnacho leaving as he is aware the 20-year-old was angry at being left out of the starting eleven for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa have decided against signing Rashford permanently, which means he will return to Old Trafford before being sold to a different club this summer. Barcelona have confirmed their interest in him.

Sancho is also searching for a new club as Chelsea look set to pay a £5m penalty fee to avoid signing him permanently.

Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid move off; Fernandes verdict

