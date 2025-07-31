Bryan Mbeumo tells Ruben Amorim to complete sensational U-turn over Man Utd flop

New Manchester United ace Bryan Mbeumo has been joined by a second star in telling Ruben Amorim to keep Antony this summer, despite the Brazilian having already said yes to joining another club, a journalist has revealed.

Man Utd finally signed Mbeumo on July 22 following weeks of negotiations with Brentford. United had made Mbeumo a top target as they looked to overhaul the attacking midfield positions at Amorim’s request.

It was initially thought that Brentford were holding out for £65million for their talisman, with United having bids worth £55m and £62.5m rejected.

But the Bees then increased their asking price to £70m, giving United serious work to do.

United eventually managed to strike an agreement for the Cameroon attacker worth £65m plus £6m in add-ons.

Mbeumo will play alongside fellow new arrival Matheus Cunha in the No 10 roles, while United have also signed teenage left-back Diego Leon this summer.

Mbeumo has now linked up with the United squad for their pre-season preparations and begun training with his new team-mates.

United have a bloated squad at the moment as they are trying to get rid of unwanted players such as Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.

Amorim does not seem to fancy the latter, viewing him as an expensive mistake made by his predecessor, Erik ten Hag.

But according to transfer reporter Ben Jacobs, Mbeumo and Cunha are among the players urging Amorim to give Antony another chance.

During an interview with Utd Xclusive, Jacobs said: “There’s actually even a feeling from Cunha and Mbeumo, and from other senior United players, that Antony is a good fit in this system, even though the expectation is still that the player wants to drive a move away.”

TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that Antony has said yes to linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The winger is open to a move to Saudi Arabia and has given talks his initial green light to see if an agreement can be struck.

We understand United want €50m (£43m) to sell Antony.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd star refusing to leave as Sesko ramifications laid bare

Ruben Amorim, Antony facing big decision

At first glance, the 25-year-old does not appear to fit into Amorim’s tactics, as the Portuguese head coach likes to use wing-backs and two No 10s. But it seems players such as Mbeumo and Cunha have been impressed by Antony’s ability in training and feel he could adapt into a different position under Amorim.

Antony cost United £82m in August 2022 after then manager Ten Hag told the club he wanted to reunite with his former Ajax star.

But Antony didn’t come close to justifying that price tag, managing just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances.

He got his career back on track during the second half of last season by joining Real Betis on loan, where he notched nine goals and five assists in 26 matches. Antony seems to have continued that form back at United in recent weeks, and it could see Amorim consider a shock U-turn that Mbeumo and Cunha want to see.

Man Utd transfer news: Sesko backup; swap deal off

📌 Man Utd line up spectacular move for PSG forward as Sesko safety net – sources

📌 Man Utd say no to Chelsea swap that would’ve benefitted the Blues more

📌 Man Utd cause Liverpool chances of signing Alexander Isak to SLUMP

QUIZ: How well do you know Antony?