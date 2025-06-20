Ruben Amorim is pushing the Manchester United hierarchy to sign two new forwards as soon as possible, though there could be disappointment coming in their pursuit of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports.

Man Utd began their summer business with the capture of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5million. After learning of United’s interest, Cunha informed the club he would be open to joining them even without any European football in the 2025-26 campaign.

Cunha is expected to take up the left-sided No 10 position just behind United’s main centre-forward. United are aiming to follow up on the deal with the signing of a right-sided No 10, and Mbeumo has emerged as their main target.

It was revealed in early June that Mbeumo is giving his priority to United, who started the bidding for him at £45million plus £10m in add-ons (a total package worth €64.5m / $74m).

However, this was quickly rejected as Brentford want between £60-70m (up to €82m / $94.5m) before selling their talisman.

United have reportedly returned with a new £60m offer that has seen them move closer to landing the Cameroon international.

As per the Daily Star, United head coach Amorim is ‘frustrated’ and ‘growing impatient’ that United have only signed Cunha so far.

The Red Devils will travel to the US in a month for their pre-season camp and Amorim has ‘demanded’ his key targets be signed before then.

The Portuguese handed United recruitment chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell his list of targets ‘months ago’ but has been surprised by how long it is taking deals to be finalised.

He is desperate for United to bring Mbeumo in alongside a new striker who can replace Rasmus Hojlund. Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike are the two main options being considered.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Tuesday that United are confident of signing Gyokeres from Sporting CP due to his existing relationship with Amorim. That is despite Arsenal having also held talks for the Swede.

We understand Gyokeres is very much open to moving to Old Trafford this summer, despite reports to the contrary. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitike is viewed as a plan B currently.

Could Bryan Mbeumo incredibly reject Man Utd?

Although, Amorim’s plans to overhaul his forward line could go up in flames if the latest speculation on Mbeumo is to be believed.

On The Transfers Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles has suggested Mbeumo could perform a dramatic late U-turn and push to reunite with Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur.

Such a move would allow him to play in next season’s Champions League after Spurs beat United in the Europa League final in May.

“The indication from Manchester United was Mbeumo had chosen to move there and verbally told them that his preference was to move there,” Castles said. “But I’m not hearing exactly the same on that.

“I think there is a good chance that Mbeumo, should Tottenham get to the price that Brentford are asking, that he might choose Spurs ahead of Manchester United.

“There are a couple of obvious reasons for that. One is that it allows him to stay in London and secondly it allows him to carry on playing for Thomas Frank, who has joined Tottenham as the replacement for Ange Postecoglou.”

Given the fact Mbeumo has been prioritising a move to Old Trafford up until now, such a twist would stun both Amorim and United.

It is now up to Wilcox and Vivell to get deals over the line for Mbeumo and Gyokeres before other clubs ruin their chances.

