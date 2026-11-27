Manchester United have opened talks to land a new defender in the winter transfer window, a report has revealed, while Fabrizio Romano has discussed both Bruno Fernandes and his potential replacement, Nico Paz.

Man Utd are in need of a new centre-back, left-back and centre-forward to reinvigorate their squad in January. Those signings would give new head coach Mauricio Pochettino a major boost as he looks to make United competitive once again.

Amid concerns over Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, the Red Devils have been linked with central defenders Calvin Bassey, Nathan Collins and Jarrad Branthwaite. And it seems Bassey is their main January target…

Man Utd transfer talks begin

The Athletic have reported in their latest DealSheet that Bassey is ‘high on United’s list’, with ‘talks taking place’ to ‘understand the conditions for a potential transfer’.

Separate reports have placed Bassey’s transfer value at £50million. Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has said the centre-half is ‘not for sale’ in January and that his side are ‘working on a new contract’.

But United are aiming to disrupt those contract talks by convincing Bassey to move to Old Trafford, and by offering Fulham an enticing deal.

However, paying £50m might use up most of United’s January transfer budget, as they are operating on reduced funds following their midfield overhaul in the summer.

United could still add a new left-back and striker to Pochettino’s squad by launching loan offers for Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde and Al-Ahli frontman Ivan Toney.

United ‘love’ Nico Paz – Fabrizio Romano

Amid talk United might replace Fernandes with Paz in the No 10 role, Romano has confirmed their huge admiration for the Argentine.

But United will have to wait until next summer before they can sign Paz.

“Get ready [for] the links between Nico Paz and Manchester United for one reason: Nico Paz is represented by the same agency of Mauricio Pochettino,” Romano said.

“For sure, Manchester United appreciate Nico Paz. But, all the top clubs in Europe are following and appreciating Nico Paz.

“It’s Man Utd, more English clubs – don’t forget that Tottenham tried in summer 2025 – there are clubs also from other countries.

“He’s absolutely shining for Como and for the Argentina national team. This boy is special. So, it’s obvious that all these top clubs are looking at Nico Paz.

“Manchester United are following Nico Paz closely. They were falling in love with Nico Paz when he played against them in Como.

“The links with Man Utd are stronger for one reason: the agency representing Pochettino and Nico Paz. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be Nico Paz to Man Utd just because he has the same agent.

“Let me clarify also [that] in the January window, according to my information, there will be zero movement with Nico Paz.

“So, when we talk about Nico Paz, we talk about the summer. Nico Paz in January is 100 per cent staying at Como.”

Fernandes halts contract talks

Romano also discussed Fernandes’ situation, adding: “This Bruno story can be important also to understand the future of Nico [Paz].

“Manchester United have triggered now – they had until the end of December – the option to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract until 2028.

“So, Bruno is no longer expiring with his contract in 2027, but in 2028. But the situation with Bruno remains open.

“There is still a release clause in the summer transfer window. Around €65m (£54m) with the current contract.

“Man Utd triggered the option to protect their asset, and to keep Bruno at the club until 2028.

“But at the same time, the future on Bruno remains open, because Man Utd offered him a completely new contract.

“The answer from Bruno was, ‘Let’s wait’. There is still no agreement.”