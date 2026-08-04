Man Utd could CANCEL third midfield signing as top source reveals new £60m priority

Manchester United are seriously considering scrapping their third midfield signing of the summer in order to improve a different part of Michael Carrick’s squad, according to a trusted source.

Man Utd made midfield reinforcements their priority heading into the current transfer window. After missing out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, INEOS struck a £38million agreement with Atalanta for Ederson.

However, the deal was eventually called off after Ederson failed a medical.

United responded to that setback by spending £50m on fellow Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos – signing him from Chelsea – and triggering Youri Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have been scouring the market for a third midfield addition. They have held talks for Roma’s Manu Kone and Carlos Baleba of Brighton, while Old Trafford chiefs also dream of signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid.

But United have yet to forge agreements for any of those targets. They do not have an endless pot of money and could therefore change their plans.

The Athletic’s United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, has revealed in the latest DealSheet that Carrick could rely on Mason Mount as his fourth option in midfield alongside Santos, Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo.

Mount has impressed while operating in a deeper role during United’s pre-season matches.

United officials are wary of Mount’s poor injury record since joining from Chelsea, but they feel he can make a big impact for Carrick if he stays fit this season.

The report states that United could head in a completely different direction in the transfer market by pursuing Newcastle’s £60m-rated left-back Lewis Hall instead of a new midfielder.

‘Staff are considering where to next put their resources,’ Whitwell’s report reads. ‘It is now not certain that another player arrives in that position [midfield].

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Lewis Hall a top target for Man Utd

‘United might decide to target their focus on other positions, with left-back being a prime consideration. Lewis Hall is well liked, but a deal looks highly complicated.’

Newcastle ‘privately insist’ they will not sell Hall, as they have already lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, while Bruno Guimaraes is in talks to join Arsenal.

But Newcastle have previously insisted that Alexander Isak and Tonali would not be sold, only for them to leave regardless.

Hall is understood to be open to departing Newcastle as he is worried about their project, particularly after Eddie Howe left his role as head coach.

We revealed last week that Man Utd are looking to start negotiations for Hall by sending Newcastle a big opening offer.

We understand the pursuit is being led by Jason Wilcox, Man Utd’s director of football.

Chelsea are keen on reuniting with the English star, but Man Utd are in pole position for him.

Plus, Hall’s prospective transfer to Old Trafford cleared a hurdle on Monday.