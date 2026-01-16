Manchester United believe they are moving into pole position for Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, as per a report, though a cheaper midfielder could move to Old Trafford first.

Man Utd made an approach for Baleba last summer after identifying him as a top target to elevate their midfield. However, the Red Devils decided not to ramp up their interest as Brighton set Baleba’s price tag at a huge £100million.

The player’s performances dipped in the early stages of the current campaign as he was likely affected by the transfer talk. Initially, this seemed to put United off signing Baleba, but our transfer insider Dean Jones confirmed on January 2 that INEOS have reignited their pursuit of him.

We understand Brighton are expecting fresh approaches for Baleba amid interest from United and at least three more Premier League sides.

According to an update from The Sun, United are ‘growing increasingly confident’ they will snare Baleba this summer.

United are ‘set to move’ for the 22-year-old once the summer transfer window opens and are ‘becoming more optimistic’ Brighton will sell.

As Baleba’s stock has ‘dropped’ this term, and he has been substituted on numerous occasions by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, United could try their luck with an £80m bid. Whether such an offer is successful remains to be seen.

Liverpool joined United in the race for Baleba on January 3, though Michael Carrick’s side now appear to be frontrunners.

United have also been credited with strong interest in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

Midfielder merry-go-round

But Manchester City are best-placed to capture Anderson, while United will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Wharton.

As things stand, Baleba is the most likely to join United and transform their midfield. He could play alongside former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves, too.

The Red Devils are plotting a £20m move for Neves to see them through until the summer. Al-Hilal are open to selling Neves, and the Portugal star hopes to return to England.

Sources have confirmed to us that Chelsea have been offered Neves as well. However, the Blues are not expected to take up the opportunity, giving United a great chance to forge a deal.

United will need at least two midfield signings this year amid uncertainty over the futures of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

On Thursday, another report stated Fernandes may have ‘had enough’ of United’s struggles, setting up a potential big-money exit this summer.

Kobbie Mainoo, though, is expected to stay put now that Ruben Amorim has been sacked.

