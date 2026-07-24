Fabrizio Romano drops big Carlos Baleba to Man Utd update – ‘pushing like crazy’

Manchester United could re-enter talks for Carlos Baleba after Fabrizio Romano provided an important update on the Brighton & Hove Albion star.

Man Utd have bolstered their midfield with the captures of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans so far this summer, and Baleba is among the players being considered for their third midfield signing. Manu Kone, Sander Berge, Eduardo Camavinga, Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni are among the other players to have been linked in recent weeks.

Baleba is a compelling option as United were dazzled by his performances in the Premier League two seasons ago. That prompted the Red Devils to hold talks with both the Cameroon international and his entourage last summer.

United agreed personal terms with Baleba, but the deal collapsed as they refused to match Brighton’s eye-watering £100million price tag.

The player’s value has since fallen to £70m as he struggled at times last season, having been affected by the transfer speculation.

In his latest YouTube video, Romano has revealed that Baleba’s representatives have reopened dialogue with United to find out whether a deal could be possible this summer.

“From my understanding, Baleba, one year ago – August 2025 – was pushing like crazy to go to Man Utd,” he said.

“Baleba had an agreement on personal terms with Man Utd. So he had his dream to become a Man Utd player.

“Man Utd couldn’t proceed because Brighton didn’t want to sell the player. He was a top target at that time with Amorim, [but] nothing happened.

“Since January, when Amorim and Man Utd decided not to continue together, the track has gone cold.

“Now, the name is out there again. Why? Because those close to the player have been in contact again with Man Utd to suggest the possibility to return for Baleba.

“So it’s from Baleba’s side that they are trying to understand if Man Utd can return for the boy or not.

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Man Utd could restart Carlos Baleba ‘negotiations’

“After the Ederson deal off, and all the other developments, from Baleba’s side, they want to understand if there is a chance to reopen conversations and negotiations with Man Utd.

“We know United are looking for a third midfielder, they want to make something happen for another defensive midfielder.

“We need to understand now if there is going to be a possibility for Baleba – or any other option, because Man Utd are checking on the market – which possibilities can become concrete this summer.

“Baleba is a name that was already high on the recruitment team’s list one year ago. The player is super keen about Man Utd, now it depends on the club [and] whether they want to proceed or not.”

It emerged on Thursday that there has been ‘movement’ surrounding United’s interest in Baleba, which Romano has now confirmed.

Former Nottingham Forest star Danilo and Tyler Adams of Bournemouth are two more midfielders under consideration at Old Trafford.

Indeed, United are reportedly considering a bid for Adams.

Roma’s Kone is currently the player United seem to be pushing hardest to snare. They have agreed personal terms with the Frenchman and are due to send Roma an opening offer, with the Italian club aiming to pick up €60m (£51m).

Meanwhile, a journalist has assessed five of United’s midfield targets.

Plus, INEOS have reached a decision on the future of Kobbie Mainoo amid all the midfield rumours.