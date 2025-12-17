Ruben Amorim could tell Manchester United to pivot away from a £100million midfielder and towards Carlos Baleba instead, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest on the Brighton & Hove Albion star.

A huge midfield rebuild is coming at Man Utd, with Kobbie Mainoo pushing hard for a January exit and Casemiro expected to leave when his contract expires in June. The futures of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are also uncertain.

Sources have confirmed to us that skipper Fernandes has angered the United hierarchy with his recent comments, while Ugarte’s unreliable performances have left Amorim disappointed.

United will need at least two midfield signings in 2026, and potentially even more.

If Mainoo is to leave this winter, then Amorim will demand a replacement signing. United are eyeing cheaper stars such as Conor Gallagher and Joao Gomes to see them through to the summer.

Next summer is when United have been tipped to smash their transfer record on a statement midfield arrival to elevate Amorim’s team.

Baleba appeared to spurn the chance to move to Old Trafford, due to his drop in form, but Romano has revealed that a stunning transfer remains on.

During an appearance on the Men in Blazers podcast, Romano said: “Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are on the list, but what I can say is Carlos Baleba has always been seen as the top target by Ruben Amorim, with his quality and intensity, is something he really wants in the midfield.”

Nottingham Forest’s Anderson has been named as United’s priority target in recent months. The Englishman will cost £80-100m as Forest do not want to sell.

We understand Forest have identified Lyon’s Tyler Morton as a possible replacement for Anderson, in case they lose the 23-year-old.

Man Utd set to return for Carlos Baleba

But it seems Amorim will tell INEOS to move away from Anderson and back towards Baleba, a player they made an approach for last summer.

The 21-year-old was very much open to joining, and personal terms were not expected to be an issue. But United were put off by Brighton’s high valuation, thought to be £100-115m.

As previously stated though, United are ready to break the £100m barrier during the next summer transfer window.

Baleba’s performances have not been as good as last season, resulting in him being hooked in several matches by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler. But Amorim remains undeterred, viewing the Cameroonian as an elite replacement for Casemiro.

While United would love to sign two – or even all of – Baleba, Anderson and Wharton, sources state that is unlikely to happen.

Man Utd transfer news: Greenwood boost; Zirkzee latest

Meanwhile, United could benefit hugely if their former player Mason Greenwood leaves Marseille next summer.

Sources have revealed how much Marseille value Greenwood at, and in turn how much United will earn via a sell-on clause.

The Red Devils have also softened their stance on Joshua Zirkzee and laid out terms for a potential exit.