Man Utd announce £70m Carlos Baleba signing amid double left-back update

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of Carlos Baleba from Brighton for £70million, while a report has provided an update on left-back targets Lewis Hall and Alejandro Balde.

Much of Man Utd’s summer transfer window has been dominated by their pursuit of three central midfielders to overhaul that area of Michael Carrick’s squad. They missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes before seeing Ederson fail a medical.

Man Utd went on to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £50m, while also activating Youri Tielemans’ £35m release clause at Aston Villa.

They agreed a £70m deal with Brighton for Baleba on Friday, consisting of an initial £65m payment and a further £5m in potential add-ons.

United had initially agreed personal terms with the player last summer, only to be put off by Brighton’s £100m demands. The Seagulls dropped Baleba’s price tag this summer, allowing United to strike.

The Red Devils have now announced Baleba’s capture. The Cameroon international has penned a five-year contract at Old Trafford that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

In an interview with club media, Baleba reacted to the transfer by saying: “It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

“I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick; his experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.

“The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together.”

United director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Carlos is an elite midfielder with immense potential to develop further. He brings a unique combination of qualities that will really complement our squad.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our midfield with the addition of another established senior international with a proven track record of performing in the Premier League.

“Carlos’ determination to join Manchester United and his confidence that we will achieve our shared ambitions mean that he is the perfect signing as we continue to build a dynamic and entertaining team ready to compete across multiple competitions.”

Attention will now turn to whether United manage to bring in a new left-back before the transfer deadline.

As per the Manchester Evening News, United will try again for Hall next summer after being told Newcastle will not sell him under any circumstances this summer.

Man Utd postpone Lewis Hall move

Hall remains United’s ‘dream’ signing to compete with Luke Shaw before eventually succeeding him.

United have held talks with Jorge Mendes, the agent of Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, though they do not want to spend £30m on the Spaniard as they are planning a £60-70m outlay for Hall next year.

Plus, there is a ‘frosty’ relationship between United and Barca after the Marcus Rashford saga, which will not help negotiations.

Due to these factors, United could sign a cheaper left-back to plug the gap until they reignite their pursuit of Hall next summer. Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas is an option as his exit clause is worth €16m (£14m).

Meanwhile, United have been linked with another Brighton star after capturing Baleba.