Man Utd trio urge Carlos Baleba to complete stunning move as Ornstein, Whitwell drop big updates

Three Manchester United stars including Leny Yoro are telling Carlos Baleba to move to Old Trafford this summer, with journalists David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell having both discussed the potential blockbuster raid on Brighton & Hove Albion.

Baleba has established himself as one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe since joining Brighton from Lille in August 2023. Brighton paid £23million for Baleba and are once again in line to make huge profit after developing him into a top-class star.

Man Utd recently made contact with Brighton to see if it will be possible to land the Cameroonian in a dazzling summer coup.

Brighton do not want to lose Baleba and will therefore make the transfer difficult, demanding £100million or more.

However, the player’s stance could be crucial. TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that United are growing in confidence they will be able to land Baleba after learning he is keen on the move.

During an appearance on The Sports Agents podcast with Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan, The Athletic’s Ornstein was asked about Baleba potentially joining United this summer.

While the transfer appears unlikely at this stage, both United chiefs and players are ready to push hard to make it a reality.

Ornstein said: “Many people on both sides don’t see this move happening. But you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“There’s no harm in knocking at the door and asking the question and that’s what United are doing.

“If a price comes back and it’s too high, I presume it doesn’t go further. If it’s potentially achievable, maybe they continue to explore it.

“There is expected to be a fierce battle for Baleba next summer or in the future with some really big guns coming in for him. So perhaps United thought, why not try to get ahead of that?”

Ornstein then suggested that Baleba’s former Lille team-mate Yoro, alongside his Cameroon compatriots Bryan Mbeumo and Andre Onana, are trying to convince him on the switch.

“Man United players, you can imagine given the links to him, Yoro for example, maybe the Cameroon internationals he’d play with at Man United, have been in contact with Baleba to explain the project and the potential move,” the journalist added.

DIVE DEEPER 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd willing to ‘blow budget’ on Baleba with record-shattering deal ON – sources

Ruben Amorim ‘certainly a fan’ of Carlos Baleba

United correspondent Whitwell has also talked about United’s pursuit of Baleba in an interview with Stretford Paddock.

The 21-year-old is understood to be interested in playing for a club of United’s stature, knowing he would also be in line for a major pay rise.

“Brighton’s decision is pivotal as the player has a contract until 2028 with a plus 1 – so he’s locked in at Brighton,” Whitwell said.

“It feels like they’ve got a runway there with their player to decide what they want to do with him. His own opinion is important as well and it is our understating that he is keen on a move to Old Trafford and he’s aware of the scope of the salary package.

“Players from United have been in touch with him about the current landscape – the feeling is they’re quite happy, so they’re communicating that to him.

“Intermediaries are working on it to ascertain Brighton’s stance. They’re saying he’s not for sale, but I feel that’s the starting point on any situation like this.

“You’ve got a club that would love to have him – Amorim is certainly a fan.”

When asked if United will need to offload players to afford Baleba, Whitwell replied: “I think they still do have to sales. Whether they do it before or after Baleba, if they‘re somehow able to do Baleba, I don’t know. Sales will have to happen.”

