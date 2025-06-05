Wrexham are reportedly planning another major coup in the transfer market, with reports revealing which club chief is driving their move for departing Manchester United star Christian Eriksen.

The Welsh club have made history by becoming the first team in the top five tiers of English football to win three promotions in a row, catapulting them from the National League to the Championship. This remarkable rise has been aided by the ownership of Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The pair have helped to develop Wrexham at a remarkable rate both on and off the pitch. They have used their connections to get the club first-class sponsors while also making excellent decisions, such as the appointment of manager Phil Parkinson.

Wrexham’s wealth, as well as their world-famous documentary ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, has allowed them to sign former Premier League players such as Jay Rodriguez and James McClean, plus Steven Fletcher and Ben Foster previously.

The Red Dragons are now eyeing their biggest transfer statement yet in the form of Man Utd midfielder Eriksen, according to reports.

Wrexham podcast Fearless in Devotion and The Wrexham Insider claim Eriksen is the latest big name who could move to the Racecourse.

Parkinson is thought to be the one pushing Wrexham to sign the 33-year-old, who is due to leave United on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

Parkinson loves the fact that Eriksen has ‘bags of experience’ and has also proven his ability at the very highest level.

Eriksen’s wages would likely be ‘obscene’ for the Championship, though it is ‘impossible’ to ignore the rumour due to Wrexham’s growing standing in the world game.

Christian Eriksen would be sublime Wrexham signing

The Dane may be past his best, but he would be a brilliant signing for the second tier. He has played in the Champions League 53 times throughout a career which has seen him win trophies such as the FA Cup, League Cup, Scudetto, Dutch Cup and three Eredivisie titles.

Signing Eriksen would also bring another emotional story to the Wrexham documentary. He collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and was saved by heroic staff at the stadium.

Eriksen had a pacemaker fitted before returning to football with Brentford in January 2022, going on to join United six months later.

At Brentford, Eriksen showed his class as a superb playmaker, taking their attack to the next level. He would almost certainly do the same for Wrexham if the two parties can agree on a salary.

Eriksen is understood to be considering a return to former club Ajax, which means Wrexham will face competition for him.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan star is not the only departing United player to be linked with a shock move to Wrexham.

McElhenney and Reynolds were also credited with interest in centre-back Jonny Evans after it emerged his contract at Old Trafford would not be extended beyond this summer.

However, the transfer did not materialise as Evans instead decided to hang up his boots after a long and successful career.

