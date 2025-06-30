Chelsea are desperately trying to find a suitor for Christopher Nkunku and have given Manchester United the chance to sign him alongside two other big Premier League clubs, as per a report.

Nkunku built up a great reputation with RB Leipzig between July 2019 and July 2023, registering 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 appearances across all competitions. Nkunku made a name for himself as one of the best central attacking midfielders in Europe, while also proving his ability to shine in other positions such as centre-forward and left wing.

The Frenchman was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season in the 2021-22 campaign and helped Leipzig win two German Cups before leaving for Chelsea in a £52million deal in summer 2023.

The transfer was seen as a coup for Chelsea as they were getting one of the top attackers in Germany. Things have not worked out for Nkunku at Stamford Bridge though as he has failed to oust Cole Palmer in the No 10 position.

Last term, Nkunku managed 15 goals and five assists in 45 matches, helping Chelsea win the Europa Conference League and qualify for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is currently representing Chelsea at the Club World Cup in the US and scored in their last-16 win over Benfica on Saturday.

But Chelsea chiefs are looking to find him a new club as they have agreed a £60m deal for his replacement, Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Metro, Man Utd have been ‘offered’ Nkunku by Chelsea as the Blues try to recoup funds and streamline their squad.

Man Utd can sign Nkunku for the cut-price fee of £35m too, which would see Chelsea take a £17m hit on the player.

This offer could be enticing for Ruben Amorim and United. Nkunku is viewed in the industry as a top player who has been unlucky not to be given regular starts at Chelsea.

Yes, things have not gone well for him under Enzo Maresca, but another coach could help get the 14-cap France international back to his goalscoring best.

Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham all ‘offered’ Christopher Nkunku

United held talks over the possibility of signing Nkunku in January and now those discussions appear to have been resurrected. Indeed, it emerged a week ago that United were making moves to try and take Nkunku to Old Trafford, viewing it as a great market opportunity.

Metro add that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been ‘offered’ his services, with those three clubs now weighing up potential moves.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 23 that Chelsea were asking for £59m for Nkunku amid interest from Juventus.

But Chelsea are seemingly having to lower their demands as they are struggling to offload him.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 11 that it is inevitable Nkunku will depart Chelsea this summer as he wants to play in the biggest games once again. Bayern Munich were interested in January and are still trying to get a deal over the line.

It remains to be seen whether United is the right destination for him. After all, United have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and are trying to land Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo next.

Those two players are expected to take up the No 10 roles under Amorim, leaving little room for Nkunku at United.

