Manchester United have been given a lift in their pursuit of James McAtee as he has been left out of the Manchester City squad for the Club World Cup, though at least two Premier League rivals could provide them with competition for the star.

McAtee finished the campaign with seven goals in 27 appearances for Man City. The attacking midfielder is rated highly at the Etihad but has not been able to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up.

Guardiola has publicly expressed his frustration at having to leave players such as McAtee, Savinho and Jack Grealish out of matchday squads in recent months.

Guardiola wants a smaller squad where all players are happy as they are getting regular minutes. City look set to adhere to that demand, too.

The Mail’s City correspondent, Jack Gaughan, has revealed that McAtee has been dropped from the squad for this summer’s Club World Cup.

Instead, the playmaker will represent England at the U21 European Championships.

This decision ‘probably signals the end of his time at Man City’.

As per The Mirror, this snub ‘could prove telling’ as rivals Man Utd ‘continue to circle’ around McAtee.

United are planning a ‘hugely controversial move’ to sign McAtee from their local rivals.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for another No 10 even after signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. McAtee is on their radar alongside Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd ‘in talks’ to sign French star as agent predicts exciting summer transfer

Man Utd, Leeds and Forest converge on star

Furthermore, with City also chasing a deal for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki, who operates in a similar position to McAtee, the writing does look on the wall for the 22-year-old.

United were first linked with a shock swoop for McAtee on April 23, when it emerged they were ‘monitoring’ his situation ahead of making contact.

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old would be open to joining United given his close ties with City.

Such a move would see McAtee follow in the footsteps of players such as Carlos Tevez, Peter Schmeichel and Owen Hargreaves by representing both clubs.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are both keen on McAtee too. Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on May 14 that Forest have held discussions with McAtee’s agents to try and tee up a deal.

Forest have come up with an ambitious five-year plan to be regular top-six contenders and view McAtee as a key part of the puzzle.

Bayer Leverkusen have failed to sign McAtee previously and are still keeping tabs on him as a possible replacement for Liverpool target Florian Wirtz.

Man Utd in striker move; double City signing

📌 Man Utd to make ‘concrete move’ for powerful Prem striker as cut-price valuation revealed – sources

📌 Man Utd ‘desperately pushing’ second star to Saudi after Bruno Fernandes with offers ‘entertained’

📌 Man City tipped to agree brilliant double signing by Fabrizio Romano in bombshell update

POLL: United’s best signing from a different Prem side in the last decade