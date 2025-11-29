Manchester United have already agreed their first signing ready for the January transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano providing all the details on the arrival of Cristian Orozco.

Man Utd spent over £232million in the summer to improve their squad with the captures of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon. They have now turned their attention to 2026, with numerous other areas of Ruben Amorim’s squad in need of reinforcements.

But rather than land a household name first up, United have decided to get the jump on other European clubs by winning the chase for Colombian talent Orozco.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Romano has revealed that a deal has been ‘sealed’ for the defensive midfielder to join United from Colombian side Fortaleza.

United will pay $1million (£755k / €862k) for Orozco.

The 17-year-old is ‘on his way’ to Manchester United and is ‘travelling with lead scout Giuseppe Antonaccio’.

This update comes after Romano revealed on Thursday that Orozco ‘will be in [the] UK in the next days to complete his move’.

Orozco has been billed as the ‘next Moises Caicedo’, and it could be a move that saves United huge money in the future.

United fans will want the club to follow up on the capture of the teenager with more experienced signings.

Trusted United reporter Andy Mitten confirmed on Wednesday that Elliot Anderson is the Red Devils’ No 1 target for the midfield, as he’s ‘absolutely the player they want’.

Anderson could cost United between £80-100m (up to €114m / $132m) in January. We have reported extensively on the Nottingham Forest star, such as by revealing on November 4 that United are plotting a giant January bid.

Amorim’s side are also expected to swoop for another midfielder to partner Anderson, while they have further targets at wing-back and goalkeeper.

Although, the latter two moves will depend on the development of Harry Amass and Radek Vitek, as per Samuel Luckhurst.

Who is Cristian Orozco?

By Nathan Egerton

He made his debut for Colombia Under-15s in October 2024 but was promoted to the Under-17s three months later and was also handed the captain’s armband.

The 17-year-old has since made nine appearances at that level, including five outings at the 2025 CONMEBOL South American U-17 Championship.

He helped his country reach the final of the tournament, and he was the only Colombia player to score a penalty in the shootout defeat against Brazil.

The midfielder won a lot of plaudits after showcasing his leadership skills, a wide passing range and excellent ball-winning abilities.

“Cristian Orozco is a defensive midfielder with maturity well beyond his years,” the Rising Stars account said on X, formerly Twitter. “He reads the game intelligently, often stepping into passing lanes and breaking up play before opponents can build momentum.

🚨🇨🇴 EXCLUSIVE: Cristian Orozco, on his way to England as he’s signing at Manchester United. $1m deal sealed with Fortaleza for the Colombian midfielder. He’s now travelling to Manchester with Lead Scout Giuseppe Antonaccio. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KDFRmXZKHj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2025

“Comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces, he opens up play with composed distribution and looks to shift tempo rather than just play safe. He has a good sense of positioning, works hard without the ball, and doesn’t shy away from the physical side when needed.

“Although he’s still developing, his leadership (as captain at U17 level) and his ability to control the game’s rhythm make him a high-ceiling prospect.”

He made four appearances for Colombia in the U-17 World Cup in Qatar this month, playing all four group stage clashes against Germany, North Korea, France and El Salvador.

Orozco left Rojo FC in last summer’s transfer window and joined fellow Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF but is yet to make his senior debut. He will remain with the club in 2025/26 before officially joining United next summer when he turns 18.

