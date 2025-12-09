Manchester United have identified Elche centre-back David Affengruber as a target for the summer of 2026, according to our sources in Spain and England.

The 24-year-old Austrian, who arrived at the Martinez Valero Stadium on a free transfer from Sturm Graz in August 2024, has emerged as one of LaLiga’s standout defenders this season and is now attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Affengruber has started all but one league match for promoted Elche in 2025-26, helping Eder Sarabia’s side sit ninth after 15 games.

His composure, aerial strength and ability to step into midfield have drawn comparisons with a young Matthijs de Ligt. Elche sporting director Sergio Mantecon recently described him as “the silent leader of our defence.”

With his contract expiring in June 2027, Affengruber represents a rare opportunity for Man Utd to sign proven top-flight quality at a reasonable cost, however Elche do hold the option for a further year.

The Spanish outfit have slapped a €30million (£26m / $35m) price tag on their star man in an attempt to deter January approaches, but the club accept they will struggle to keep him beyond the summer if no new deal is agreed.

Ruben Amorim views the 6ft 2in defender as the ideal long-term partner for Leny Yoro. United scouts have watched Affengruber on multiple occasions this season and submitted glowing reports.

However, the Red Devils face fierce competition to engineer a deal. Juventus, rebuilding after serious injuries, see him as a perfect fit for their back three, while Atletico Madrid are long-term admirers and believe he would thrive under Diego Simeone’s intense style. Sevilla have also registered formal interest.

Although a January move appears unlikely, the race for Affengruber’s signature is set to intensify over the coming months.

For a player who cost nothing just 16 months ago, Elche could yet pocket a substantial profit on one of European football’s most coveted young defenders.

