David Ornstein has revealed the profile of midfielder Manchester United will look for after wrapping up deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, with the Red Devils also pursuing a £60million Newcastle United full-back.

Man Utd missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes before striking an agreement with Atalanta for fellow midfielder Ederson. The 27-year-old was expected to become the first arrival of United’s midfield overhaul, only for a failed medical to end those plans.

Michael Carrick’s side have quickly moved on from the transfer disappointment by landing Santos in a £50m deal from Chelsea and activating the £35m exit clause in Tielemans’ Aston Villa contract.

Ornstein has strongly suggested United will complete their new-look midfield with a third signing…

Ornstein predicts next Man Utd move

On The Athletic FC Podcast, the journalist said: “United will have a clear vision of what they want.

“I’d imagine, looking at the profile of what they’ve got now, which is Kobbie Mainoo, Andrey Santos and impending Youri Tielemans, they will want somebody with legs.

“Someone who can really cover ground and provide a bit of complementary qualities to what those players bring to the party, which is ball-playing and control.

“They need someone that can run, and they will be well aware of that. So it will be fascinating to see which direction they go in.”

Ornstein added that INEOS chiefs ‘love’ Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, though the Cherries do not want to sell this summer.

If a potential £80m move for Scott fails, then United could reignite their interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

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Lewis Hall latest

United remain determined to sign left-back Lewis Hall from Newcastle in a swoop worth around £60m, we can confirm.

Carrick has made Hall his No 1 target to provide Luke Shaw with competition next season, and INEOS intend to act on his strong interest.

United are convinced the 21-year-old wants to move to Old Trafford, despite his strong ties with Newcastle through family.

United can offer Hall a return to Champions League football, a very enticing factor.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde is a backup target in case Hall decides to stay in the north east.

Forest star open to transfer

Another direction United could go in is opening talks for Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams, who can operate as a full-back on either side.

We revealed earlier on Monday that a move to United particularly appeals to Williams, as it would give him the chance to take the next step in his career.

Williams is open to joining United even though he came through the ranks at rivals Liverpool.

Newcastle have also expressed interest in the Wales international, though we understand he would prefer to join United.

Forest have a plan to prevent any exit, however, as they will offer Williams a lucrative new contract.