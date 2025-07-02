Man Utd ramp up move for Inter Milan match-winner as price tag slashed

Manchester United have acted on their interest in Inter Milan star Davide Frattesi, with a report revealing the cut-price fee he is now available for.

The Red Devils have been prioritising the attacking midfield positions in the early stages of the summer window, having signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and lined up Bryan Mbeumo next. Man Utd remain confident of signing Mbeumo even though Brentford are holding firm on their price tag, thought to be around £65million (€75m / $88m).

United also need additions at centre-forward, central midfield and in the goalkeeping department as they eye a top-six finish in the 2025-26 campaign.

According to CaughtOffside, Frattesi is emerging as a serious target to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s midfield, as United have ‘made an approach’ to see if they can sign him from Inter this summer.

Frattesi’s future with Inter is ‘in doubt’ and United are ‘keeping an eye’ on the situation. Red Devils head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has made a call to Inter to ‘understand the conditions’ of a potential deal.

The midfielder needs to decide whether he wants to stay with the Nerazzurri or push for a move elsewhere before United’s talks can become concrete.

Inter, for their part, are ‘prepared to let him go’ this summer and have lowered their demands to help facilitate an exit.

One source is reported to have said: “Premier League clubs have been monitoring Frattesi for a long time, and now that his price has dropped from €50m (£43m / $59m) to around €35m (£30m / $41m), the deal is becoming more attractive.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ ‘Unpredictable’ Bryan Mbeumo gets huge green light as Man Utd signing No 3 given big blessing

Davide Frattesi on the move despite UCL heroics

It is surprising that Inter are willing to part ways with the Italy international as he was an important player for them last season, registering seven goals and two assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Arguably Frattesi’s most important goal came in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona, when he came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner. Frattesi’s composed left-footed finish made it 4-3 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate, sending Inter through to the Champions League final.

But Frattesi was left on the bench as Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 5-0 victory in the final in Munich, piling more misery on Inter after their 2023 UCL final defeat.

The Serie A giants have entered a new era, with Cristian Chivu replacing Simone Inzaghi as head coach. It is possible that Inter are ready to sell Frattesi to drum up funds for their new boss as he tries to put his stamp on the team.

This report comes after United were first credited with interest in Frattesi on June 17.

The 25-year-old is not the only Champions League finalist to have appeared on United’s radar.

Recent reports suggest they are also planning an ambitious move for a Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

If those pursuits fail, then United may have to accelerate talks for either Atalanta star Ederson or Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

Man Utd transfer news: Rashford latest; pursuit over

📌 Shock Marcus Rashford move to Germany ON as Ornstein confirms end of Man Utd career

📌 Man Utd dream of signing award-winning £70m star now OFFICIALLY over

📌 Man Utd REFUSE to sign £70m striker despite deal being ‘offered’

Frattesi style of play

By Samuel Bannister

Frattesi has just finished his second season with Inter and fourth as a Serie A player after his previous spell with Sassuolo, and reached a quarter of a century of caps for Italy in November.

At the age of 25, the Rome-born midfielder – who had spells in the academies of both capital clubs growing up – has worked his way up to become a useful squad member for the reigning Italian champions.

A box-to-box midfielder by nature, Frattesi brings energy to the middle of the park and can be the trigger for intensity in his team. He thrives on getting into spaces between the lines and is a capable ball carrier.

Right-footed, he is more of a short passer than someone who will look to spread the play, but his direct nature allows him to cause danger. He currently averages a goal contribution roughly every third game, which is encouraging considering he isn’t always a starter.

Tactically, he usually fits in as a right-sided central midfielder in a midfield three, but playing in a box-to-box role in a midfield partnership is not beyond him.

Strong on the break thanks to his mix of stamina and technical quality, his movement is intelligent as he roams into pockets of space where opponents can find it challenging to track him. Equally, he can break up play in the opposite phase.

There are areas of his game to improve, and sometimes it can feel like more established players are dictating the pace of a game more than him, but Frattesi is fairly unique among the current cohort of Italian midfielders and that makes him an attractive proposition.