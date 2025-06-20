Manchester United have landed on a new target for the centre-forward position, with Genk ace Tolu Arokodare reportedly impressing both Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox amid talks for two other strikers.

Man Utd are working hard to improve Ruben Amorim’s attacking options, believing this will help to make them competitive next season. United severely lacked goalscoring threat in the 2024-25 campaign and this was one of the main reasons why they dropped to 15th in the Premier League table and ended the season trophyless.

United agreed a huge £72million deal to make Rasmus Hojlund their new striker in August 2023, but he seemed to go backwards in 2024-25. The Dane managed 10 goals in all competitions but only four of those came in the Premier League.

Amorim has urged head of recruitment Vivell and director of football Wilcox to sign a replacement for Hojlund who can elevate his forward line.

United were hoping to land Liam Delap but he chose Chelsea instead so he can play in the Champions League.

United are in discussions for both Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike – more on them later – but now Arokodare can be added to the list of strikers wanted at Old Trafford.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey and United In Focus, Arokodare ‘has emerged on United’s radar’ after leaving a big impression on scouts.

Transfer chiefs Vivell and Wilcox have been made aware of the 24-year-old and ‘appreciate’ his ability.

Bailey said: “Ruben Amorim knows what he wants, he wants that target man – we know the club are moving on from Rasmus Hojlund.

“Victor Osimhen and Victor Gyokeres, these are targets for a reason, but their first choice was Liam Delap – we know that – but we also know he [Amorim] wasn’t that keen.

“So could Arokodare emerge as a target? It’s not impossible – he is a huge talent, in every way.”

Arokodare took huge strides in the recently completed season, netting 17 goals in the Belgian top flight and 23 in all competitions.

He finished the campaign as the Jupiler Pro League’s top goalscorer and these exploits have wowed United.

Arokodare is described as a ‘low-cost high potential forward’ as he is on the market for around £20million (€23m / $27m). The Nigerian also would not demand massive wages, and these factors would save United money to improve other positions.

Arokodare’s age fits into his very attractive profile as he is someone who can develop into a top-class No 9 in the next few years.

Gyokeres, Ekitike likely the main targets

However, it is likely that Arokodare is a backup target, behind Gyokeres and Ekitike.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Gyokeres is open to joining United and reuniting with his former Sporting CP boss Amorim, despite reports in Portugal claiming he wants an Arsenal move next.

We understand United are confident about landing the Sweden international, believing Amorim can play a key role in getting him to join.

Sources have also informed us that Eintracht Frankfurt star Ekitike is United’s plan B. The Red Devils have made enquiries over Ekitike in the past week and the player is enthusiastic about joining them, having supported United growing up.

Frankfurt want big money for Ekitike though and this has seen United identify two players they may have to use in a player-plus-cash deal.

The 23-year-old is also the subject of interest from rivals Liverpool, which means there could be a big battle to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

