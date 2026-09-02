Double Man Utd transfer ’embarrassment’ ignites Jason Wilcox sack calls

Manchester United chiefs Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have been urged to ‘step down’ from their roles after the Red Devils failed to sign a left-back on deadline day and missed out on two top midfield targets.

After giving Michael Carrick the head coach role on a permanent basis, Man Utd backed the former midfielder with £163million worth of spending over the summer. INEOS transformed Carrick’s midfield by signing Andrey Santos (£50m), Youri Tielemans (£35m) and Carlos Baleba (£70m).

United also made Karl Darlow their new backup goalkeeper for Senne Lammens, signing the 35-year-old on a free transfer from Leeds, while exciting young winger Tynan Thompson joined from Tottenham Hotspur for £8m.

However, many United fans are angry at INEOS officials for two reasons. First of all, they failed to snare a left-back on deadline day, which would have given Luke Shaw much-needed help.

United failed with a late loan approach for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde. They also decided against paying Jorge Salinas’ €16m (£14m) release clause at Racing Santander.

Secondly, United missed out on top midfield targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes after refusing to pay huge fees for them. But United supporters had to watch Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool spend mega money to bring in game-changing signings.

UtdXclusive slammed INEOS by writing on X: ‘Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox should step down after what has been an embarrassment of a window.

‘No key targets signed. Players missed out on. Key position[s] not filled.

‘After Carrick saved our season and got us back into the Champions League he earned the right to be backed in the Summer transfer window and the club has failed him and [it] will probably end up costing us this season.

‘INEOS have shown they’re more about saving money than spending it. Just another Glazers 2.0.’

Lack of Man Utd transfers a ‘disgrace’

While United fan Mark Goldbridge wrote on X: ‘”Judge us at the end of the transfer window” Jason Wilcox [said] a few weeks ago. That statement needs to be remembered for the next few months. These people lie.’

Goldbridge added in a video that it is a ‘disgrace’ United did not sign any more players on deadline day.

The fact United did not even loan in a left-back before the transfer deadline is particularly frustrating for the club’s fans.

United are understood to be waiting until next summer before reigniting their move for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall.

But they could end up being short at left-back this season, as Shaw’s poor injury record means he will struggle to play in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui will probably have to deputise for Shaw.

The reasons United failed with a shock move for a Manchester City player have emerged.