Barcelona have to sell one star before they can bring in Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in a blockbuster summer deal, according to a report.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in January after being frozen out by Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim. The forward has looked much improved away from Old Trafford and chipped in with four goals and six assists in 17 appearances for Villa.

Unfortunately for Rashford, his season has been ended early by a hamstring issue.

Villa have the option to sign Rashford permanently for £40million (€47.5m / $53m) this summer.

While no final decision has been made, Fabrizio Romano has suggested a permanent deal is unlikely due to Villa being wary of PSR.

Barcelona is understood to be the England star’s dream destination, should Villa decide against activating their buy option.

As per 90Min, Rashford moving to Barca ‘could hinge on Ansu Fati’.

The report explains how Barca made contact for Rashford in January, prior to his switch to Villa Park.

However, as Fati refused to leave, Hansi Flick’s side did not have the funds to sign him. Things could be different this summer, though.

Fati has ‘opened the door to a summer exit’, much to the delight of Barca chiefs who want to get rid of his £200,000-a-week wages.

The Blaugrana are poised to ‘strike a deal’ for Rashford once they manage to offload Fati. The Spain international has previously been linked with a move to Man Utd, though that transfer now appears unlikely.

Instead, Fati has an offer from Besiktas, while Sevilla are also keen on him.

Over the weekend, Romano revealed that Barca have held internal talks about swooping for Rashford.

“Internally at Barcelona, they still believe that Marcus Rashford could be an option for the summer transfer window,” the journalist said.

“They believe at Barcelona that Rashford might be available on the market. They believe at Barcelona that Rashford could be a good solution because he can play as a No 9 and play on the wing, so he can help in several positions.

Barcelona a concrete option for Marcus Rashford

“He’s a player appreciated by those at Barcelona. They already wanted Rashford in January, it didn’t happen because Ansu Fati didn’t leave and so in terms of FFP it was not possible to balance the deal.

“But Marcus Rashford remains in the list of Barcelona and so if Rashford is not staying at Aston Villa we will see what happens. He’s one of the options under consideration at Barcelona.

“Then it will depend on FFP, on deal conditions, on more clubs being keen on the player and on what he decides to do.

“We will see on Rashford’s side, but on club side one of the names being mentioned internally at Barcelona is for sure Marcus Rashford.”

Our reporter Fraser Fletcher has reportedly consistently that Rashford to Barcelona this summer is still very much on the agenda, first revealing back in February that this remained a concrete option.

It then emerged on April 17 that Rashford ‘dreams’ of starring in LaLiga and the Champions League with Barca.

Four days later, reports in the Spanish press claimed Barca are ‘determined’ to sign him and could launch a £34m bid.

And on May 5, Sky Sport Switzerland reporter Sacha Tavolieri revealed Barca have ‘advanced’ their pursuit of Rashford by opening talks with his camp over personal terms.

