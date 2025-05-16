Ruben Amorim will not be able to improve Man Utd in one area

Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United he wants a new goalkeeper to be signed this summer but Old Trafford chiefs are prioritising three or four different deals, according to a report.

Man Utd spent £47million to make Andre Onana their replacement for David de Gea in July 2023. That fee made Onana the third most expensive keeper of all time, behind only Alisson and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Former United boss Erik ten Hag pushed for the arrival of the Cameroonian as they had worked together at Ajax.

However, United fans have been left frustrated by Onana as he is unreliable and has made several big errors over the last two seasons.

Onana may be better than most keepers with the ball at his feet, but his lack of concentration has cost his team numerous times.

According to the MEN, Amorim is eager for United to sign a more reliable shot-stopper than Onana.

The Portuguese head coach thinks such a move would ensure consistency at the back and prevent United from conceding as many goals next season. They have let in 53 goals in 36 Premier League games so far this term and that, coupled with their lack of threat up front, is one of the main reasons why they sit way down in 16th place.

But United technical director Jason Wilcox looks set to deny Amorim this transfer aim. The United hierarchy ‘do not regard goalkeeper as a priority target this summer’ and ‘have no plans to spend a significant sum on one unless Onana leaves’.

Onana has been linked with a move away from United in recent months but he is refusing to leave as he still hopes to make his career in England a success.

It emerged on Thursday that Amorim has drawn up a six-man list of keeper targets which includes Porto star Diogo Costa and Lucas Chevalier of Lille.

United to stick with Andre Onana – for now

It seems Wilcox has far different plans in the transfer market, though. The MEN add that he has made a new ‘playmaker, striker and central midfielder’ his ‘prime targets’ instead.

United have agreed personal terms with Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha and will soon trigger his £62.5m exit clause. The Brazilian looks set to take up one of the No 10 positions alongside Bruno Fernandes.

United have also learned in recent days that top striker target Liam Delap would rather join them over Chelsea.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Amorim has approved the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, too. Atalanta’s midfield star Ederson is another player United are tracking.

United do have money to spend this summer, despite their financial situation appearing tricky this campaign. But Amorim may have to wait another year before he gets the keeper he wants – if he remains in charge for that long.

