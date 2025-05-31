Two Brighton stars have been linked with Man Utd

Manchester United hold interest in Pervis Estupinan and another Brighton & Hove Albion star as they aim to improve their squad for a pivotal season, as per reports.

Ruben Amorim is under pressure to deliver at Man Utd after the Red Devils finished just 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. Amorim has United’s full backing this summer, as they moved heaven to earth to land him and still believe he is the right man for their project, though his side must start picking up results early next term.

Some have suggested Amorim could be axed around Christmas-time if United are languishing in mid-table and still way off the top six.

After all, the Portuguese now has time to embed his system and style on the first team, while they also will not have to contend with midweek European matches next campaign.

Matheus Cunha will be the club’s first signing of the summer as United have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian and triggered his £62.5million release clause. Cunha will now undergo a medical before being announced as a United player.

Amorim wants a host more players to arrive this summer, ones who can add real quality to his team and are also more capable of shining in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Brighton’s Estupinan is a target for Amorim and United.

Jacobs has revealed on YouTube channel The United Stand that Red Devils chiefs have made enquiries about Estupinan.

They have been impressed by the left-back’s marauding runs and exciting displays for Brighton since joining from Villarreal in August 2022.

United are in the market for a new left wing-back even after the winter arrival of Patrick Dorgu and the emergence of talented teenager Harry Amass.

United making a move for Estupinan may signal the end for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford. It emerged recently that Shaw is among four United players who started the Europa League final that could be moved on this summer.

Shaw is a good player on his day but has struggled with injury and fitness issues in recent years.

Estupinan, Minteh both in Man Utd sights

Estupinan is not the only Brighton ace United are targeting. It was revealed on Friday that they are also ‘keen’ on signing forward Yankuba Minteh.

The right winger, who likes to cut inside on his favoured left foot, starred against United in January by registering a goal and assist.

Minteh ‘tormented’ Amorim’s side, helping Brighton pick up a memorable 3-1 away victory at Old Trafford.

Minteh’s devastating performance has seen United officials register their interest in him. They like his ‘explosive speed’ and ‘final touch’ in particular.

While Amorim does not use wingers, United scouts feel Minteh could thrive as a right-sided No 10 next to Cunha as he has good playmaking ability.

It has been confirmed by numerous sources that United are chasing another attacking midfielder after Cunha. The need for such a signing could be increased if skipper Bruno Fernandes leaves for Saudi Arabia.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is another option United are seriously considering.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is a third Brighton star to have been added to United’s shortlist, with Amorim looking to replace the unreliable Andre Onana.

But the MEN have reported that United will deny Amorim the signing of a new keeper this summer as they are prioritising different areas of the squad, most notably attack.

