Man Utd dispatch official as stunning €100m double swoop eyed

Manchester United are interested in signing Morten Hjulmand and a second Sporting CP star, with a scout having been sent, according to reports.

Man Utd have monitored Hjulmand’s career ever since he left Italian club Lecce for Sporting in August 2023. Since then, the midfielder has become Sporting’s captain and made a name for himself as one of the Primeira Liga’s biggest stars.

Ruben Amorim worked with Hjulmand at Sporting, and he urged United to enter talks over a potential deal for the 26-year-old.

Despite Amorim’s sacking earlier this season, United remain keen to add Hjulmand to their ranks amid the need for a midfield rebuild this summer.

CaughtOffside report that United and Liverpool ‘lead the race’ to sign Hjulmand, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

United have identified the Danish star as a potential successor for Casemiro in the No 6 role.

Elliot Anderson remains INEOS’ top midfield target, and they aim to save money with a cheaper second signing after the potential arrival of the England star. That is where Hjulmand comes in.

Hjulmand’s contract includes an €80million (£69.5m) release clause, but it emerged in February that he has a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting that will allow him to leave for a reduced price of €50m (£43.5m).

Hjulmand’s Sporting team-mate, right-footed centre-back Ousmane Diomande, is also on United’s radar.

Portuguese newspaper Record claim Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle United have dispatched officials to watch Diomande against Arsenal in the Champions League tonight (Wednesday).

Man Utd’s scout will likely keep close tabs on Hjulmand’s performance too, with both players starting at the Emirates.

The report explains how Diomande has an €80m exit clause, just like Hjulmand. However, this is simply to protect his transfer value, and Diomande could be on the move for €40-50m (£35-43.5m) this summer.

Crystal Palace came close to signing the Ivorian last summer, and they remain interested.

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Man Utd could ruin Crystal Palace’s plans

But the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle have been described as ‘sharks’ who could steal Diomande from Palace’s grasp.

Man Utd are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, having tracked him ever since he broke into Sporting’s first team.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new central defender even after Harry Maguire’s new contract, and Diomande ticks several boxes.

He is good in possession and has the physicality needed to shine in the Premier League, standing at an imposing 6ft 3in tall. And at 22 years of age, Diomande has time to develop into an elite centre-half.

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