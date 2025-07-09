Monster striker to sacrifice £115k a week to join Man Utd in stunning move

Dusan Vlahovic could be the solution to Ruben Amorim’s striker search, with a report revealing the two incredible lengths the forward is willing to go to as he pushes to join Manchester United.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new No 9 as Amorim was left disappointed by Rasmus Hojlund last season. Hojlund still hopes to make his Old Trafford spell a success, but Amorim would rather use an experienced goalscorer who can fire United up the Premier League table instead.

The Portuguese coach was eyeing a reunion with his former Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres. However, United have been forced to identify different targets as Arsenal are closing in on the Swede.

United have been offered Jamie Vardy alongside two other free-agent strikers, though they are backup options in case the Red Devils miss out on their main targets.

With Gyokeres seemingly out of sight, Vlahovic could emerge as a priority target for Amorim and United.

Vlahovic’s Juventus contract expires in June 2026 and the two parties have failed to reach an agreement over an extension. Juve are pushing to sell the imposing 6ft 3in star this summer.

As per GiveMeSport, Vlahovic currently earns £315,000 a week in Turin but is willing to take a huge pay cut to force through a transfer.

He has informed interested clubs he will accept a contract offer worth £200k per week, such is his desire to leave Juve and start afresh elsewhere.

Vlahovic is particularly keen on a move to United, viewing them as one of the biggest and best clubs in the world. He is ‘desperate’ to test his ability out in the Premier League and is ‘hopeful United will pounce on his availability’.

The report even suggests that Vlahovic and Juve could mutually agree to terminate his contract a year early, which could allow United to sign him for less than his rumoured €30million (£26m / $35m) price tag, and potentially even on a free transfer.

Will Man Utd swoop for Dusan Vlahovic?

Juve are considering this possibility as they want to get his hefty wages off their books and kickstart a successful new era under Igor Tudor.

While Vlahovic’s time at Juve has not gone to plan, he remains a dominant centre-forward who can bully opposition defenders and score brilliant goals.

He finished last season with 17 goals and five assists in 44 appearances for Juve, while his overall record for the Italian giants stands at 58 goals and 14 assists in 145 matches.

Recent reports have revealed that United are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Fiorentina’s Moise Kean amid their striker hunt.

Ekitike would be a fantastic signing, but Liverpool are best-placed to bring him to the Premier League.

United reporter Laurie Whitwell has confirmed that United have been ‘in contact’ for Watkins via intermediaries. Villa want £60m (€70m / $81.5m) for the England star and United are holding internal talks over whether that fee is worth it, given Watkins is 29 years old and would not have much resale value.

