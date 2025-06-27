Manchester United have drawn up an opening offer as they look to sign Italian star Marco Carnesecchi, while they have also made a fresh enquiry over one of his Atalanta team-mates, a report has revealed.

Man Utd have signed one player so far this summer, with Matheus Cunha having joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers on an initial five-year contract that includes the option for an extra 12 months. United captured the Brazilian forward after activating his £62.5million release clause.

Ruben Amorim wants the Red Devils to revitalise his attacking midfield options and they are lining up Brentford talisman Bryan Mbeumo next.

United have reportedly set a medical date for Mbeumo as they close in on his signing.

There are several other positions Amorim wants bolstering after the No 10 roles have been filled, including centre-forward, central midfield and goalkeeper.

With regards to the latter, United spent £47m on Andre Onana in July 2023, but he has been guilty of several costly mistakes during his time at Old Trafford.

United are sounding out possible replacements for Onana and Atalanta’s Carnesecchi is among their targets.

According to the latest from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Carnesecchi is ‘an increasingly concrete target’ for Amorim’s side.

United have already registered their interest in the 24-year-old and are now ‘ready to present a €40m (£34m / $47m) offer’ to try and land him.

Atalanta are holding out for €45-50m (up to £43m / $58.5m), though there is confidence the two clubs will be able to reach an agreement. Atalanta are likely to accept if United increase their offer through add-ons.

Amid their talks for Carnesecchi – who kept 18 clean sheets in 44 appearances for Atalanta last term – United are also trying to offload Onana.

The Middle East seems to be the Cameroonian’s most likely destination as it is only Saudi clubs who are willing to spend big money on him.

United’s interest in Carnesecchi was first revealed a week ago and they are now stepping up their pursuit of him.

Carnesecchi, Ederson both in Man Utd sights

Pedulla adds that United have also ‘asked for more information on Ederson’, the Brazilian midfielder they have been tracking in recent months.

The 25-year-old is refusing to sign a new contract at Atalanta and this means they will be forced to negotiate with interested clubs this summer.

United recruitment chiefs have identified Ederson as someone who can add dynamism to their midfield as he is an all-action player who can operate in a number of roles, from No 6 all the way up to No 10.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 12 that Amorim has endorsed a move for Ederson, who will likely cost around £50m (€59m / $67m).

While Carnesecchi and Ederson are emerging as two top targets for United, they are not the only players the club is looking at in those positions.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that a Premier League star is United’s ideal keeper option, while they have also made contact for Lille shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier.

For the midfield, TEAMtalk understands United have made an ambitious approach to see if they can open talks for Paris Saint-Germain’s Warren Zaire-Emery.

Plus, United are ‘expressing interest’ in a midfield enforcer who is available for just £9m (€10.5m / $12m) this summer.

