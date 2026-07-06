Man Utd signing ‘all done’ with sensational €100m swoop next up

Manchester United are on the verge of completing their first summer signing, and they reportedly have big plans to capture a superstar next.

Improving central midfield is the priority for Man Utd this summer, though they have seen transfer targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes head elsewhere. INEOS do not want to significantly overpay in the transfer market, and this allowed Anderson to join Manchester City and Fernandes to sign for Tottenham Hotspur instead.

United have since turned their attention to players such as Alex Scott, Aurelien Tchouameni, Andrey Santos and Tyler Adams.

But Brazilian star Ederson looks set to move to Old Trafford before any of those names…

Ederson to Man Utd latest

United insist Ederson is due to join the club in the coming weeks despite claims the deal might ‘collapse’, according to Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News.

Marshall is quoted as saying: “United are adamant it’s all done and it’s happening. Medical will be this week some time. They want Santos as well as Ederson.”

Marshall’s report adds that Michael Carrick’s side will pay Atalanta an initial £35m for the player, plus up to £3.8m in add-ons.

Personal terms are ‘agreed’ and Ederson will soon pen a four-year contract to join.

The 26-year-old all-action midfielder is free to undergo a medical now Brazil have been knocked out of the World Cup.

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Huge bid in the works

In addition to signing Ederson and pursuing Chelsea’s Santos, United are stepping up their interest in Real Madrid star Tchouameni.

Spanish outlet AS state that United ‘are prepared to put a lot of money on the table’ for Tchouameni.

United see the French midfielder as an ‘essential’ signing to get them back in the mix for the biggest trophies.

The Red Devils are expected to make ‘contact’ with Madrid ‘in the coming days’.

Madrid want at least €100m (£85.5m) to sell Tchouameni.

Chelsea battle

Man Utd will face competition from Chelsea for West Ham United’s Crysencio Summerville, according to Blues reporter Simon Phillips.

Sky Sports reported recently that Summerville has emerged as a ‘top target’ for Man Utd as they seek a new left winger.

However, Chelsea are holding internal talks ahead of launching a rival move for the Dutchman.

Chelsea are looking to capitalise on West Ham’s relegation by submitting bids for players such as Summerville and Jarrod Bowen.

We revealed on Saturday that Summerville’s price has dropped to around £40m thanks to a relegation clause in his contract.