Manchester United could turn to Ederson Silva in their hunt for a new midfielder as his agent has dropped a hugely exciting claim about the Atalanta star’s future.

Man Utd need a new midfielder as Casemiro is in the twilight years of his career and could leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in June. United are searching for a more mobile player who can provide steel and quality to Ruben Amorim’s team.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that United could even land two or three midfielders to revolutionise the position, with the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo also uncertain.

Atalanta star Ederson is a player United recruitment chiefs have looked at multiple times over the past 18 months.

United were previously put off by Atalanta’s demands, thought to be between €60-75million (£53-66m).

But in an interview with Cadena SER, agent Andre Cury revealed there is an ‘opportunity’ to get the Brazilian for half price as his contract expires in June 2027.

“He’s close to the end of his contract, they could even lower his price by half, to between €30-40m (£26-35m), but he’s a spectacular player with some of the best stats in Europe for his position,” the representative said.

“I think they’ll complete the transfer in this winter or summer window.”

Man Utd, Barcelona on alert after Ederson update

Given Cadena SER is a Spanish radio station, Cury was understandably asked about Barcelona potentially moving for Ederson.

He said that the 26-year-old ‘could adapt very well to Barca’s system’, and that the transfer would be helped by his good relationship with their sporting director, Deco.

Therefore, United may need to fend off Barca if they decide to pursue a move for Ederson.

Sources confirmed to us in May that Ederson is on United’s radar as they look for Casemiro’s successor.

It was claimed in July that United held talks with Atalanta, though no transfer materialised at that stage.

We understand Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is United’s No 1 target, closely followed by the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Joao Gomes.

But Anderson and Wharton are both valued at £80m, while Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly want upwards of £100m for Baleba.

At €30-40m, Ederson could be a bargain signing if United hunt another midfielder after Anderson.

Other signings United could make

Such a move would save United big money as they also look to bolster several other areas of Amorim’s squad.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that United could make three signings after Anderson.

Those reports did not even mention a new striker. There is good reason to suggest Amorim needs a proven centre-forward as Benjamin Sesko is injured, Joshua Zirkzee could leave for Roma in January and Bryan Mbeumo will soon head to AFCON.

We have taken a look at five strikers United should consider ahead of the transfer window reopening.