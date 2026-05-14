Man Utd accelerate €100m double Serie A swoop as agreement struck

Manchester United are hurtling towards a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, and he is not the only Serie A star they are hoping to land, according to reports.

Man Utd plan to sign at least two midfielders this summer to completely overhaul their engine room. They are open to splashing at least £70million on a statement signing, which could be Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba.

INEOS have also allocated £40-50m for a second midfield capture, which is where Ederson comes in.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb report that United chiefs are ‘sprinting’ towards Ederson’s signing, which suggests negotiations are ramping up.

United are ‘intent’ on adding the Brazilian to their midfield ranks, and there is a positive feeling at Old Trafford that the transfer will be completed.

We confirmed on Monday that Ederson is open to joining the Red Devils. Our sources state that United are showing strong interest in the player and have already struck a broad agreement on personal terms.

We understand Atalanta are holding out for an initial €45m (£39m) for Ederson, though the deal could reach €60m (£52m) through add-ons.

On Wednesday, Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi said on the 26-year-old: “We haven’t received any official offers, just expressions of interest from other clubs. I think it’s unlikely that clubs will make a move before the end of the season.”

Percassi added: “It’s normal for our players to attract interest, but we’ll assess the situation when the time is right, with great composure and calm.”

United could bolster their squad with an impressive double Serie A raid, too.

It emerged on Wednesday that United are planning to hijack Crystal Palace’s move for AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim United are showing ‘concrete’ interest in the 24-year-old. Palace were the first English club to make an approach, but United have now burst into the race and are proving to be a serious threat.

If Milan fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, then they might put Pavlovic up for sale at €40m (£35m) – a price United are considering offering.

The Rossoneri currently sit fourth in Serie A, the final Champions League qualification spot. However, they are being hunted by Roma and Como, who occupy fifth and sixth respectively.

If Milan drop points in their final two games of the season against Genoa and Cagliari, then that could open the door for Roma or Como to swoop in. This would in turn boost United’s chances of snaring Pavlovic.

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New midfielder, centre-back on Man Utd wish list

United are known to be exploring the market for a new centre-half amid concerns over the injury issues that have affected Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt this season.

Harry Maguire may have agreed a contract extension recently, but United need to find a long-term successor for the 33-year-old, too.

Returning to their midfield hunt, as many as 13 players are on INEOS’ radar.

United could even make an audacious move for a Real Madrid star, too.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Bruno Fernandes privately thinks of Michael Carrick, who is on the cusp of getting the manager’s job permanently.