Manchester United have reached two agreements as they hurtle towards the signing of Atalanta star Ederson, according to reports, and he could be followed to Old Trafford by a second Serie A star.

With Elliot Anderson edging closer to joining rivals Manchester City, Man Utd have turned their attention to Ederson. The Brazilian is pushing to leave Atalanta this summer after refusing to extend his contract beyond June 2027.

It has emerged in recent days that United are confident of winning the race for Ederson, despite Arsenal and Liverpool also being keen on him.

Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday that INEOS had made a ‘verbal offer’ for the player.

We revealed on Saturday morning that United are stepping up their pursuit of Ederson and are ‘increasingly serious’ about getting a deal done. Sources also told us that he has already agreed to join Michael Carrick’s side.

As per an update from SportItalia, the transfer is ‘done’ as United have struck a ‘full agreement’ with Atalanta.

United are ‘finalising’ a deal worth an initial €48m plus €5m in add-ons (a total package worth €53m / £46m).

The report describes this figure as ‘monstrous’ given the fact Ederson is currently due to become a free agent in a year’s time.

Atalanta will immediately reinvest that fee to sign two new midfielders who will replace the 26-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that talks between United and Atalanta are ‘advanced’ and that an agreement is ‘close’.

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Man Utd working on three Serie A deals

Romano states that United officials have travelled to Italy for talks over ‘several transfer topics’.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily linked with Juventus and AC Milan after being put up for sale by United, while Rafael Leao might link up with Ederson at Old Trafford.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, United and Fenerbahce are the two main clubs vying for Leao, who is in his ‘final days’ at Milan.

The Rossoneri previously valued the ‘superstar’ winger at above €100m (£86m) but are now open to selling for just €50m (£43m).

United simply must be considered frontrunners for the Portuguese, ahead of Fenerbahce.

Leao has long wanted to star in the Premier League, and the opportunity to join United – one of the biggest clubs in the world – will be very hard to turn down.

United are expected to sign at least one more midfielder after Ederson. We confirmed on Wednesday that they have made a new enquiry for an £80m-rated Premier League star.