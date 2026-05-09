Ederson and Rafael Leao are both on Man Utd's radar

Manchester United are in talks to sign Atalanta star Ederson Silva before two Premier League rivals, according to reports, with the move boosted by a second transfer.

Ederson played for the likes of Cruzeiro, Corinthians and Salernitana before joining Atalanta in a €23million deal in July 2022. The central midfielder has since scored 15 goals in 178 matches for Atalanta across all competitions.

Ederson has established himself as one of the club’s biggest stars, helping them win the Europa League two years ago and also build on their reputation as top-four regulars in Serie A.

But Atalanta will have to sell this summer as the player has refused to extend his contract beyond June 2027.

Ederson agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid in March, though the two clubs have not been able to forge a deal.

We revealed on Friday that Man Utd and Arsenal are on alert after Atleti moved away from Ederson and decided to pursue Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes instead.

As per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, there is ‘significant movement’ around Ederson’s future.

‘Work is underway’ at Man Utd to win the race for the Brazilian. The Red Devils are aiming to ‘finalise agreements with Ederson’s agents’ before opening official talks with Atalanta.

Pedulla adds that the ‘excellent relationship’ between United and Atalanta should aid negotiations. United previously captured Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from the Italian outfit.

Fellow transfer reporter Matteo Morretto claims Ederson has ‘already said yes’ to joining United.

Old Trafford is now the 26-year-old’s most likely destination, with United ramping up discussions.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed their interest in Ederson by saying: “Manchester United, he’s in the list, not the only player, probably not the top priority, but one of the options in the list at Manchester United.

“And there is one more English club keen on Ederson.

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Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool all want Ederson

“So, there could be movements. Atalanta want €45million. One year left on his contract.

“He’s not signing a new deal.

“And so the Ederson situation will be interesting to follow quite soon.”

Separate reports have stated that Atalanta are demanding between €40-50m (£35-43m) before selling him.

In addition to United and Arsenal, Liverpool have held talks for Ederson, it was claimed on Friday.

Carlos Baleba is United’s No 1 midfield target, while Aurelien Tchouameni is another interesting option after his TWO fights with Real Madrid team-mate Federico Valverde.

But United need to sign a cheaper second midfielder after Baleba or Tchouameni, and Ederson fits the bill.

We can reveal that an Eredivisie midfielder is also on INEOS’ radar.