Manchester United are in discussions with Ederson Silva’s entourage as they look to make the 26-year-old their new midfield star, though the Red Devils will face competition from two Italian giants for the deal, according to a report.

Man Utd have completed two signings so far this summer. Matheus Cunha was the first new arrival at Old Trafford, joining United from Wolverhampton Wanderers after his £62.5million (€72.5m / $85m) release clause was activated.

United have also brought in 18-year-old left-back Diego Leon for a reported £7m (€8m / $9.5m), a deal which was originally agreed in January.

United remain locked in talks with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo as they look to partner him with Cunha in the two No 10 roles.

Mbeumo is eager to join United but Brentford are holding firm on their £65m (€75m / $89m) valuation before agreeing to let him go. You can read the latest on the Cameroon ace here.

United are hoping the sales of players such as Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho will allow them to splash out on a new central midfielder once Mbeumo has potentially joined.

Atalanta’s Ederson is understood to be on their radar, having made a big impression during his time in Serie A.

As per GOAL Brasil, United are rivalling Inter Milan and Juventus for the €60m (£52m / $70.5m) capture of Ederson this summer.

‘Atalanta midfielder Ederson is attracting the attention of Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus in the transfer market,’ the report states.

‘The three clubs have made enquiries about the midfielder’s situation in the current transfer window and have already opened talks with the 26-year-old’s staff.

‘Atalanta is asking for €60m for the immediate release of the player. He is awaiting a formal proposal to advance negotiations with interested parties.’

Man Utd could sign two Atalanta stars

TEAMtalk revealed on May 12 that United boss Ruben Amorim has said yes to the club moving for Ederson this summer.

Manchester City have also been linked with the three-cap Brazil international, but they are unlikely to enter the race following the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claimed on June 27 that United could launch a double raid on Atalanta for Ederson and goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, who has been identified as a possible replacement for Andre Onana.

Ederson would likely be a great signing for United as he would add dynamism and versatility to Amorim’s midfield. He can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 and No 10 roles, while he is strong at tackling and also good on the ball.

Ederson is not the only midfielder United are interested in, as they are tracking Adam Wharton’s progress at Crystal Palace, too.

Plus, United have been credited with interest in Wilfred Ndidi, who is available for a bargain fee of £9m (€10m / $12m) following Leicester City’s relegation.

One of Ndidi’s former team-mates has strongly suggested the Nigerian is preparing to reject Everton’s advances in order to push for a United move.

Man Utd transfer news: Striker deal off; sale ramps up

Meanwhile, United have been offered the chance to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer but have walked away from discussions.

Their main concern over the Englishman has been revealed here.

Plus, reports in Italy have revealed that it is a ‘decisive week’ for Sancho as his exit from United gathers pace.

