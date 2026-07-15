Aurelien Tchouameni is not the only Real Madrid midfielder Manchester United are interested in, as Fabrizio Romano has revealed they are also discussing a move for his teammate Eduardo Camavinga.

Man Utd have spent £85million on their midfield overhaul so far, paying £48m plus £2m in add-ons for Andrey Santos from Chelsea, as well as activating Youri Tielemans’ £35m release clause. United announced Tielemans’ arrival from Aston Villa on Tuesday night and are now looking to bring in a third midfielder to complete the rebuild.

United are known to be admirers of Tchouameni. Old Trafford reporter Andy Mitten has suggested the player could still leave Madrid even if he pens a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Alternatively, Michael Carrick’s side might pivot towards his French compatriot Camavinga.

On his YouTube channel, Romano revealed United have discussed a move for Camavinga ‘internally’, while also making contact for Roma star Manu Kone.

“Man Utd are not done,” he said. “Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder. They want to go for a defensive midfielder, a player who can run, a player who can bring fresh legs in midfield.

“I told you in the last video that Man Utd have reached out for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

“They spoke only on the player side at the moment, not with Roma yet.

“Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want. Another option mentioned internally in the meetings has been Eduardo Camavinga.

“So, Camavinga, Manu Kone, [a] defensive midfielder who can run, who can help with intensity, also physical. So this is what Man Utd are looking for.

“Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid this summer. Camavinga wants to stay, Camavinga wants to be an important part of [the] Real Madrid project next season.

“The Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go. So this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated.”

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Man Utd could overtake Liverpool in Camavinga race

We revealed on May 15 that United and Liverpool have both held initial talks with Camavinga’s entourage to discuss a potential move.

In recent months, Liverpool have been the main Premier League side linked with the 23-year-old, though that could change now United have started actively discussing a potential bid.

Camavinga is understood to be available for an enticing fee of €50m (£43m).

He looks set to be the main victim of Jose Mourinho’s own midfield revamp at Madrid, as Bernardo Silva has already joined while Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez remains a target.

Federico Valverde is another player to have been linked with a move after his bust-ups with Tchouameni, though Mourinho is prepared to give the Uruguay star another chance.

David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell have also discussed United’s plans for a third midfield addition.