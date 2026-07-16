Eduardo Camavinga reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Real Madrid for €50m

Eduardo Camavinga has decided whether he will leave Real Madrid this summer to join either Manchester United or Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid are in the process of revamping their midfield for returning manager Jose Mourinho. Los Blancos have captured Bernardo Silva on a free transfer from Manchester City and let Dani Ceballos leave following the expiry of his contract.

Mourinho is keen on signing more Premier League midfielders this summer, with Enzo Fernandez and Rodri both on his shortlist.

Madrid will need to sell one of Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni to help make room for another new arrival. Tchouameni is expected to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu, leading to speculation Camavinga will depart in a deal worth €50m (£42m).

We revealed on May 15 that Man Utd and Liverpool have both spoken with Camavinga’s camp over a potential transfer. Sources told us at the time that the Frenchman would consider a new adventure away from the Spanish capital, but Romano has now stated that the player wants to reignite his Madrid career under Mourinho.

“Let me clarify something on Camavinga. Manchester United have not started an official negotiation for Camavinga,” the journalist said on YouTube.

“Before starting any club-to-club negotiation with Real Madrid, the point is what the player wants to do.

“The understanding is that Camavinga still wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid. Camavinga wants to be a Real Madrid player.

“So unless Man Utd are able to get the green light from Camavinga, it’s pointless to go to Real Madrid and start the negotiation.”

So far this summer, United have strengthened their midfield by paying Chelsea £50million for Andrey Santos and signing Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for £35m.

On Wednesday, Romano confirmed United want to sign a third midfielder, with Camavinga and Roma’s Manu Kone both on their radar.

“Man Utd are not done,” he said. “Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder. They want to go for a defensive midfielder, a player who can run, a player who can bring fresh legs in midfield.

“I told you in the last video that Man Utd have reached out for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

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Man Utd want ‘physical, intense’ midfielder – Fabrizio Romano

“They spoke only on the player side at the moment, not with Roma yet.

“Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want. Another option mentioned internally in the meetings has been Eduardo Camavinga.

“So, Camavinga, Manu Kone, [a] defensive midfielder who can run, who can help with intensity, also physical. So this is what Man Utd are looking for.

“Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid this summer. Camavinga wants to stay, Camavinga wants to be an important part of [the] Real Madrid project next season.

“The Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go. So this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal United are serious about a £40m move for a Fulham star.