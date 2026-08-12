Man Utd spy Real Madrid raid after Myles Lewis-Skelly blow

Michael Carrick's first United signing is on its way

Manchester United could turn to a Real Madrid star after being handed a setback in their pursuit of Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, while we can reveal that the Red Devils and Chelsea are plotting moves for a Senegalese midfield boss.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Tynan Thompson and Karl Darlow so far this summer, and they remain on the hunt for a third central midfielder plus a new left-back. INEOS are now searching for a versatile player who can strengthen both positions, according to a report…

Man Utd keen on Real Madrid star

United are interested in Arsenal starlet Lewis-Skelly, Lewis Hall of Newcastle United and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, The Athletic have confirmed.

But they have been told that Lewis-Skelly wants to stay at Arsenal, while Newcastle are refusing to sell Hall.

United have ‘looked at’ Camavinga this summer, and he could now emerge as a serious target for Michael Carrick’s side after news that Lewis-Skelly and Hall are unavailable.

Madrid are thought to be open to selling Camavinga if a €50-60million (£43-51m) bid comes in. United might be left disappointed once again though, as Fabrizio Romano insists the Frenchman wants to stay at Madrid.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Lewis-Skelly had been ‘offered’ to United and Chelsea by Arsenal. However, it has since emerged that the ‘offering’ was done by an intermediary, rather than Arsenal themselves.

Arsenal plan on keeping the English talent, despite recent speculation he could leave the Emirates.

Midfield target

Should United opt to sign a specialist midfielder, then Monaco’s Lamine Camara is a serious option being considered.

We can confirm that United and Chelsea are both weighing up moves for Camara after completing extensive background research.

Crystal Palace have already had a club-record bid for Camara worth €50m (£42.5m) rejected by Monaco.

Our sources state that the 22-year-old Senegalese is ready to leave Monaco this summer, with the Premier League his most likely destination.

Ndiaye latest

Sources have confirmed to us that United and Liverpool are both admirers of Everton magician Iliman Ndiaye.

The versatile attacker was recently offered the chance to join Al-Hilal on a lucrative contract, but he rejected the opportunity as he looks to build a legacy at the top level in Europe.

We understand Everton are confident Ndiaye will not push to leave the club this summer. Everton have also informed Ndiaye’s suitors that they have no plans to sell him, unless a mega offer arrives.

Instead, the Toffees aim to build around the 26-year-old. They have completed a swap deal for Brennan Johnson and are also confident of bringing Jack Grealish back to the club.