Manchester United have been told they can sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller for a bargain fee this summer, and it could save the club a huge £88million if a move for Elliot Anderson is avoided.

Man Utd have made Nottingham Forest star Anderson their top target as they plot a midfield rebuild over the summer. United previously thought Anderson would be available for £80-100m, though that price tag has increased in recent days.

The Athletic’s United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, has revealed Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wants a colossal £125m to sell Anderson.

This, coupled with the fact Manchester City are leading the charge for the England ace, means United will likely have to pursue other targets.

We confirmed on April 9 that the Red Devils have reignited their interest in Stuttgart’s Stiller, having kept tabs on him since January 2025.

Stiller is a genuine contender to arrive at Old Trafford this summer and help United move on from Casemiro.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, United are racing Juventus to sign the Germany international while his enticing €36.5m (£32m) release clause is still active.

United and Juventus both aim to land Stiller before the World Cup, where his price tag might skyrocket if he impresses.

United hold ‘strong interest’ in Stiller and have shortlisted him alongside Carlos Baleba and Sandro Tonali.

Juve, meanwhile, are ‘in a hurry’ to stop Stiller from becoming the latest top star to head to the Premier League. Indeed, United submitting a bid for him would ‘significantly complicate negotiations’ for Juve.

The Italian giants have already been in touch with the 25-year-old’s agents since February.

We revealed earlier this month that Stiller’s release clause sits at around £35m, which would be a bargain for one of the German Bundesliga’s best midfielders.

However, it is not just the World Cup that makes a £35m move difficult.

We understand that Stuttgart have the option to pay Stiller £1.5m directly to remove that exit clause, as per the terms of his contract.

Stuttgart are still open to cashing in on Stiller this summer, but they will hold out for at least £50m, rather than £35m.

This means United may not be able to save £88m when moving for Stiller instead of Anderson. However, they could still save around £75m, which would allow them to make a second midfield signing.

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Stiller, Baleba could join Man Utd

Our sources state that United are concerned Tonali might be too expensive, while the Red Devils see Adam Wharton as being too similar to Kobbie Mainoo.

Due to these factors, a move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Baleba appears to be back on.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed an ‘agreement’ is in place, with United supposedly ‘preparing an offer’.

United aim to sign a new left winger this summer alongside their midfield revamp. They are reportedly ‘making a move’ for a ‘superstar’ attacker.

The latest indications are that Michael Carrick will get the permanent job at the end of the season, and Jamie Carragher has suggested what INEOS’ plans might be.