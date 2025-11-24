Manchester United are nailed on to swoop for Elliot Anderson, and it is a question of ‘when, not if’ they will act on their interest in him, it has been claimed.

Shaun Connolly has analysed both Anderson’s numbers and the chances of him moving to Old Trafford for Theatre of Red. His report claims Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim, along with director of football Jason Wilcox, are ‘among Anderson’s greatest admirers’.

The Man Utd hierarchy think Anderson ‘could effectively replace Casemiro’ and ‘marshal’ their midfield for 10 years or more.

Elliot Anderson’s rapid rise

PSR forced Newcastle to sell him to Forest for £35m in July 2024

Played a crucial role in Forest qualifying for Europe last season

Made his England debut in September and is already a first-choice pick

Connolly adds: ‘The question is not if the 20-time English champions will approach; it is when they feel a deal could be signed, sealed and delivered.’

United see the England star as a key potential signing to catapult them towards ‘Project 150’, which is CEO Omar Berrada’s aim to win the Premier League title again by 2028 – the club’s 150th anniversary.

The report adds that Anderson ‘appears tailor-made for a United revolution’, succeeding from Casemiro in the No 6 role.

Forest star lined up to replace Casemiro

Casemiro has looked far better this campaign, but he has entered the final year of his contract and is ‘unlikely to see his deal extended’. The Brazilian will be 34 in February, and United feel 2026 is the right time to move on.

The Red Devils have been tipped to ‘prioritise’ a midfield signing over attacking reinforcements in the January window, despite the fact Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will head off to AFCON in early December.

United recruitment chiefs see Anderson as a ‘more suitable target’ than Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. Anderson ranks higher than Baleba in a variety of statistics, most notably ball recoveries, progressive passes, tackles and successful take-ons.

While Theatre of Red is not the biggest or most reliable transfer news outlet – instead being praised for its detailed analysis – we can confirm United are planning a concrete move for Anderson.

Our transfer reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 4 that United are conjuring up a giant January bid for the 23-year-old, and they are confident Forest will accept.

Although, we have also been given an insight from Forest’s perspective, and they are determined to stop the player from joining United.

Anderson fee and other targets

Amorim’s side could offer £60million (€68m / $78.5m) when the transfer window reopens, while Forest will hold out for £80-100m (up to €113m / $131m) before selling.

Anderson’s stance could be key. Sources indicate he is ‘very keen’ to join United and prove himself at a ‘big six’ club.

Anderson is joined on United’s list by a host of other midfielders. Baleba remains a target, though interest in him does appear to be waning.

Sources have confirmed to us that Joao Gomes has said yes to joining, but Wolves would have to break a promise before that deal could go ahead.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton will likely emerge as United’s No 1 target if Anderson proves unattainable.

Other options include Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller and Morten Hjulmand, who Amorim managed at Sporting CP.