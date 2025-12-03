Manchester United are ready to spend a club-record fee to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, as per a report, and Manuel Ugarte is among four players who could leave Old Trafford to help fund the swoop.

According to Manchester World, Man Utd are ready to spend £100million (€114m / $132m) on a ‘top midfield target’ in 2026. Forest star Anderson has emerged as their priority option, while the report claims Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is still on the shortlist.

Man Utd ‘are also interested in Joao Gomes and Angelo Stiller’ – described by the report as two cheaper options – but they ‘know it will take a club-record fee to sign an elite option’.

A £100m deal for Anderson would eclipse the £89m paid to Juventus to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in August 2016, which was a world record at the time.

United are ramping up their interest in Anderson after learning Manchester City have also decided to chase him.

It was recently claimed the England international is leaning towards City, but this has yet to be confirmed by other outlets.

Ruben Amorim’s side received a boost on Tuesday as Forest landed on Lyon’s Tyler Morton as a possible replacement for Anderson.

United made an approach for Baleba during the last transfer window, but we understand they have since cooled their interest due to his drop off in form.

United see Anderson as the dream solution to their midfield issues, and our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported on November 18 that they could follow up on his capture with two more signings in the position.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Conor Gallagher of Atletico Madrid are also on United’s radar.

DIVE DEEPER 🌟 Key factor in Elliot Anderson hunt revealed as Man Utd face Liverpool, Man City threat – sources

Ugarte future ‘looks bleak’ as Anderson deal teed up

The first victim of Anderson’s potential arrival looks set to be Ugarte. talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has stated that Ugarte’s future at United is ‘looking increasingly bleak’.

The Red Devils are ‘planning a major overhaul’ of their midfield ranks, and Ugarte will be a ‘casualty’ as he will be allowed to move on.

The 24-year-old is not alone, as it emerged on Tuesday night that Kobbie Mainoo could also be offloaded to make room for Anderson.

Surprisingly, Mainoo has been named as an option for Arsenal.

The Daily Mail add that ‘the clock is ticking’ over the future of Casemiro, as he will soon enter the final six months of his contract.

As things stand, United appear unlikely to offer him an extension. The Brazilian could head to Saudi Arabia to earn one last big contract before retiring.

Fabrizio Romano has also discussed the future of Andre Onana, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor.

On his YouTube channel, the reliable journalist said ‘Onana’s chapter at United is closed’. The goalkeeper will return to United in June but will quickly ‘try to find a new solution’ as he is not in Amorim’s plans.

Man Utd transfer news: Striker decision; Bundesliga hunt

Meanwhile, Amorim has decided to keep Joshua Zirkzee, despite his tough spell at Old Trafford so far.

Sources state that Zirkzee’s upturn in form has seen him earn a place at United for the full campaign.

Nevertheless, United could still add another centre-forward to their ranks in January, and they are battling Arsenal for a €50m (£44m) Bundesliga hitman.