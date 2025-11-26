Manchester United could make three more signings after raiding Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson, with three different sources having provided updates on the club’s transfer plans.

During an appearance on the Talk of the Devils podcast, trusted reporter Andy Mitten reaffirmed that Forest star Anderson is the No 1 target for Man Utd to improve their midfield. Mitten said: “I mentioned Elliot Anderson a couple of weeks ago. Absolutely, Manchester United would love to sign him. It is obvious.

“He’s absolutely the player that Manchester United want.”

Mitten added: “If you’re listening to this, Elliot Anderson, look at what fellow Geordie, Bryan Robson, did in 1981. You can join one of the biggest football clubs in the world, and you can be part of their recovery.

“This train is only going to pass once for you, son. Get on the train, because you will never, ever regret it.”

Mitten has confirmed our reporting that United are desperate to sign Anderson to future-proof their midfield.

Man Utd to swoop for Elliot Anderson

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 4 that the Red Devils are preparing a huge January bid for the England star, and they are confident Forest will accept.

The offer could be worth around £60million, though Forest are expected to hold out for at least £80m, and potentially as much as £100m.

Plus, it was claimed on Monday that it is a question of ‘when, not if’ United will move for Anderson.

Sources revealed to us last week that United could sign at least one midfielder after the 23-year-old, in what would be a stunning series of events.

This has been backed up by senior United reporter Samuel Luckhurst. He writes that United ‘could recruit more than one midfielder’ in 2026 amid uncertainty over the futures of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.

Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Conor Gallagher and Joao Gomes are all on United’s radar, with Amorim favouring players with experience in the Premier League.

New keeper, wing-back could join

In addition to the signings of Anderson and another midfielder, Luckhurst suggests that ‘a new goalkeeper and wide player are under consideration’ at Old Trafford.

United will monitor the development of Radek Vitek and Harry Amass, currently on loan at Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively. If the duo are deemed not good enough then United will enter the market for yet more new signings.

Luckhurst adds that ‘the next phase of Amorim’s squad rebuild’ will be funded by ‘another clear-out’.

Casemiro and Jadon Sancho will leave on free transfers next summer, Marcus Rashford could be sold to loan club Barcelona, and Bruno Fernandes has ‘an agreement to leave for £57m’ if he wants to seek a new challenge.

Before Luckhurst’s update, ESPN’s Rob Dawson revealed United are on the hunt for a new wing-back. They have ‘made enquiries for a number of potential targets’, though no names were given.

United news: Signing 'progress' made; defender greenlights exit

Meanwhile, United are ‘progressing in talks’ to sign their new partner for Anderson, it has been claimed.

18-year-old wing-back Diego Leon officially joined United in July but has yet to make his first-team debut.

Leon is open to leaving on loan in January, and his most likely destination has been named.